Candidate question #8: Why should voters trust you?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question is: Why should voters trust you?
Mayor
Charlie Odegaard
Trust and honesty are values I live by. My grandparents started Odegaard’s Sewing Center at 108 North San Francisco Street in 1969; when a successful family business is in a community for that length of period it is not accidental. When I was elected in 2016, I took an oath to uphold the constitution of the United States and the State of Arizona. In 2016 the voters of Flagstaff voted for a minimum wage that would be $2 higher than whatever the State wage would be at the time. There was a vote by the Flagstaff City Council to take that away legislatively that my opponent supported. I was the lone no vote. I took an oath to uphold what the citizenry voted for and no legislative body should take that away, even if they don’t agree with the end result of an election.
Paul Deasy
Trustworthiness to me means that I do what I say and say what I do. I ask that voters trust me because I work hard to listen to the ideas of others and to articulate my ideas clearly in writing and when I speak, so people understand what I’m thinking. My decisions are informed by values and evidence.
Trustworthiness is demonstrated by how we respond to the mistakes we make. I’ve made mistakes in my life, but rather than allow them to define me, I admit them, learn from them, and redouble my efforts to contribute to the common good.
Being trustworthy also means that I give credit where credit is due. No person is an island so I recognize the efforts of others, and express gratitude for their hard work. I think this goes a long way in building trust between people, and strengthening our collective efforts.
Council
Eric Senseman
It’s difficult to trust someone you don’t know. Actions are often the best indicator of trustworthiness and, since I don’t have a history with the Flagstaff City Council, voters can’t review my past decisions to learn my opinion on certain issues and whether my actions are consistent with my words. In order to gain a better understanding about me, I encourage voters to read through my website: ericsenseman.com.
In my experience, trustworthy people make clear, unwavering commitments to uncovering truth and base their actions accordingly. That’s my driving motivation as a person and as a future city council member—I will work diligently to collect all available information on a given issue in order to make the best possible decisions. I will work on behalf of the people of Flagstaff to create a city’s future that balances the best interests of all its citizens.
Miranda Sweet
My local business of 20 years has been successful due to customer relationships and mutual trust. One reason I feel the most qualified for a Council position is based on those relationships I have built within our community. Through the years my customers and I have laughed, cried, and developed a unique bond which I carry through in my work within our community.
During COVID-19, I have made it a point to be honest concerning my struggles, not only with owning a small business, but also the impact this time has had on my family. Open and clear communication is the first step to earning trust in any relationship. I promise to be transparent and willing to engage in conversations some would consider to be difficult. I welcome every resident of Flagstaff to continue to feel comfortable reaching out to me and trust that together we will find solutions.
Jim McCarthy
When our words and actions are consistent, we earn trust. During my engineering career, I became a group leader. That was possible because my directors and those I supervised trusted me, based on the experience of innumerable interactions. While on the Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission, the commissioners elected me chairperson, a show of respect and trust.
Consistency is a part of trust. To foster trust of Council, I have respect for decisions made by previous Councils, but realize that I must also respect the current desires of the public.
From the time I was a boy and an Eagle Scout, through my time as a City Council member, I have been honest. I have listened to all sides and made rational decisions. Even if you have not agreed with me on every issue, I hope that you respect my integrity.
Becky Daggett
I’m running for city council for the sole purpose of serving the community that I love. I have vast experience in several areas which would be a helpful addition to the council. I’ve served our community in many capacities over the past 25 years—whether it’s running non-profit organizations, working in economic development, volunteering on boards or for causes I care about, serving on city commissions and task forces, or running campaigns to protect open space and build portions of the urban trail. Many people in diverse areas of our community have either worked with me or seen my work and know me as honest and forthright.
While not everyone may agree with me all the time, I’m committed to being transparent and open. I’m genuine and sincere, as demonstrated by my track record of service and accomplishments.
Anthony Garcia
Trust is one of our humanities most precious virtues. It helps us build a solid foundation for our most meaningful relationships and encourages honesty within our communications.
In 2008 I entered the Flagstaff City Council chambers for the first time to advocate for the preservation of a historical building. I wanted to make a difference and began to build trust within our community as a citizen advocate and volunteer. The trust that grew over the next few years propelled me into greater leadership roles within our community. In 2016 I was appointed to the Beatification and Public Art Commission with a unanimous vote by the city council. Within that same year I was nominated Chairperson of BPAC by my colleagues and still server in that capacity currently. This progression was garnered by trust, faith and a willingness to progress. As a council candidate I hope to earn your trust. www.garciaforflagstaff.com.
Eric Nolan
I’ve been consistent prioritizing issues such as growth, sustainability, climate change action, and economic recovery. With this said, trust is built on more than campaign slogans and promises. Honesty, communication, and loyalty are extremely important in every relationship I hold. I seek out these qualities and strive to embody them in my life and in my work. I value honesty because we can only collaborate effectively to improve our community if we’re coming from a place of genuineness and integrity. I value communication because it’s too easy for us to misunderstand one another leading to the shutting down of discussions rather than opening them up; now more than ever we need real dialogue requiring a commitment to communicating clearly. I value loyalty because while we’re not always going to agree on everything, loyalty to Flagstaff as a community will allow us to make better decisions with all residents in mind.
