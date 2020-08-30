Candidate question #8: Why should voters trust you?

In 2008 I entered the Flagstaff City Council chambers for the first time to advocate for the preservation of a historical building. I wanted to make a difference and began to build trust within our community as a citizen advocate and volunteer. The trust that grew over the next few years propelled me into greater leadership roles within our community. In 2016 I was appointed to the Beatification and Public Art Commission with a unanimous vote by the city council. Within that same year I was nominated Chairperson of BPAC by my colleagues and still server in that capacity currently. This progression was garnered by trust, faith and a willingness to progress. As a council candidate I hope to earn your trust. www.garciaforflagstaff.com .

I’ve been consistent prioritizing issues such as growth, sustainability, climate change action, and economic recovery. With this said, trust is built on more than campaign slogans and promises. Honesty, communication, and loyalty are extremely important in every relationship I hold. I seek out these qualities and strive to embody them in my life and in my work. I value honesty because we can only collaborate effectively to improve our community if we’re coming from a place of genuineness and integrity. I value communication because it’s too easy for us to misunderstand one another leading to the shutting down of discussions rather than opening them up; now more than ever we need real dialogue requiring a commitment to communicating clearly. I value loyalty because while we’re not always going to agree on everything, loyalty to Flagstaff as a community will allow us to make better decisions with all residents in mind.