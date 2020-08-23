Candidate question #7: How is Flagstaff doing with managing growth?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question is: For several years, Flagstaff has struggled with whether to embrace growth or resist it. How well do you think the city of Flagstaff is managing growth and what could it do better?
Mayor
Charlie Odegaard
The City of Flagstaff has the Regional Plan 2030 that was passed by the voters in 2014 as a guide for Flagstaff’s growth and for the Flagstaff City Council as they contemplate policy decisions that the community desires in their vision for Flagstaff. I believe the Flagstaff City Council since I was elected in 2016 done our best to carry out the wishes of the community desires for Flagstaff. Infill for example was desired instead of sprawl as a value by the residents, I believe we have done our best to live up to those values.
I’m concerned with neighborhoods like the Presidio neighborhood in west Flagstaff for example that has a somewhat of an urban feel, but there’s no commercial availability like a local coffee/restaurant without having to travel great distance to get there. The Regional Plan does address that issue for future decisions that is transparent.
Paul Deasy
In 2014, Flagstaff voters approved the Flagstaff Regional Plan 2030. The Plan includes a vision for the future and collection of goals and policies to achieve it. It’s supposed to provide a regional context for preserving Flagstaff’s character and a framework for growth and development. The Regional Plan is updated and brought to voters every ten years.
I think Flagstaff struggles with managing growth because we face a lot of competing values. As the Plan suggests, we want to preserve our open spaces, yet we also want more housing to address affordability. We want to preserve our water supply, yet we also want to attract tourism, new businesses, and housing. We want to maintain our historic neighborhoods, yet it calls for high density in the urban core. We must have the difficult but important discussion on how the Plan can better manage these competing values, or continue this ongoing tug-of-war.
Council
Eric Senseman
Growth in Flagstaff is unavoidable but there are several important ways that we can manage growth to limit our environmental impact and maintain a high quality of life for future generations.
The city should do everything in its power to limit water usage as we grow. In addition to our current water restrictions, I believe we should implement further rules and rebates to incentivize less water consumption.
Growth should pay for itself. Similar to Flagstaff’s BBB tax that started in 1988, I support an additional special tax for second home buyers in Flagstaff, which the city can use for further economic and housing developments. Likewise, NAU should be asked to assist with the safe, efficient development of downtown Flagstaff.
There should be measures in place to protect our environment and community during development. I support protocols that would limit construction waste and garbage, improve construction sanitation, and reduce sidewalk closures.
Miranda Sweet
I moved to Flagstaff in 1993 for the small town feel, diverse community, and the abundance of open space. Since that time, our landscape has changed. Flagstaff's population is predicted to hit nearly 100,000 by the year 2030. The Flagstaff Regional Plan is designed to be our roadmap for managed growth, as well as being proactive in our decisions for Flagstaff’s future. As a community, we have decided to grow up, not out, in hopes of protecting our open space, and ensuring we grow as a walkable community.
There is value in having a working document that guides our decisions and is reviewed every 10 years to evaluate policies and processes regarding surrounding growth. It is time to expand our communication between city officials and our constituents to ensure we build trust surrounding decisions being made that have an effect on our community.
Jim McCarthy
Residents tell me that they want Flagstaff to stay the way it was – no growth. On the other hand, people want to bring new companies here to provide good-paying jobs, that is, growth. There is no strong consensus.
In 2004, Flagstaff voters approved a bond to buy Red Gap Ranch to provide new water, to support growth. It got a 71 percent approval. Land owners have a right to develop their land (with existing zoning). But there will be limits. Will voters approve a $300 million bond to deliver water from Red Gap Ranch? A finite water supply could ultimately limit our growth.
In the meantime, we need to manage growth to retain our community character. Often that means a balance between large buildings and sprawl. We have enough mega-buildings, so need to move to reasonably sized buildings. We do need to build more housing for working families.
Becky Daggett
Flagstaff is undergoing intense growing pains and increasing unaffordability. It’s unfortunate that much of the recent growth has been large-scale student housing. Hopefully the High Occupancy Housing plan will guide us toward more appropriate heights and scale.
We live in a highly desirable place, and demand keeps housing costs high. Many residents struggle to afford the resulting rental and housing prices. It’s in our collective interest to help all members of our community attain safe, stable housing. This basic need is the foundation of a productive and healthy life.
One means to better manage growth and increase affordability is strategically situated housing with more density. Two or more units on a site cost the buyer less and better support transit, walking, and biking. Appropriately scaled multi-family rental housing also serves the needs of residents. Ultimately, development should be community focused and strive to improve the quality of life for all.
Anthony Garcia
As a life long resident of Flagstaff, I have seen our little mountain town grow into a small city over the years. Throughout this developmental phase we have experienced both positive and negative impacts to our culture, environment and economy. As a future councilperson, mitigating the negative impacts to garner a more balanced and holistic approach to development tops my list of goals. I believe, as a council-body, we should prioritize development in Flagstaff with more of our community in mind and less favoritism toward tourism/NAU.
Developing a comprehensive transportation plan, prioritizing affordable housing, promoting sustainability and enhancing water resource management are the keys to our longevity in measured growth practices for the future of Flagstaff. In order to achieve a sustainable growth model, we must first build the infrastructure to support it. Southside Neighborhood Plan is a shining example of how community input can shape this process more equitably.
Eric Nolan
The number one issue I’ve heard from constituents as being the most pressing is that of growth. In addition to seeing the increase in traffic and decrease in viewsheds, the strain on our ability to manage waste, water, and energy is also becoming apparent given some of our inadequate planning. Even some of our better plans (for example, our Regional Plan and our Climate Action and Adaptation Plan), are very difficult to implement into law due to state preemptions.
We’re not just environmentally affected, affordability is also an issue related to growth as rental prices have been steadily increasing despite all of the new high-density buildings that have gone up. However, if you vote for me, I will continue working with community members, city staff, and any other stakeholders to ensure that any growth coming to Flagstaff is done sustainably, or not at all.
