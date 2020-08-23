Candidate question #7: How is Flagstaff doing with managing growth?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question is: For several years, Flagstaff has struggled with whether to embrace growth or resist it. How well do you think the city of Flagstaff is managing growth and what could it do better?

Mayor

Charlie Odegaard

The City of Flagstaff has the Regional Plan 2030 that was passed by the voters in 2014 as a guide for Flagstaff’s growth and for the Flagstaff City Council as they contemplate policy decisions that the community desires in their vision for Flagstaff. I believe the Flagstaff City Council since I was elected in 2016 done our best to carry out the wishes of the community desires for Flagstaff. Infill for example was desired instead of sprawl as a value by the residents, I believe we have done our best to live up to those values.

I’m concerned with neighborhoods like the Presidio neighborhood in west Flagstaff for example that has a somewhat of an urban feel, but there’s no commercial availability like a local coffee/restaurant without having to travel great distance to get there. The Regional Plan does address that issue for future decisions that is transparent.

Paul Deasy