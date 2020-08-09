Candidate question #5: The importance and role of city staff

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question: How do you see the role of city staff versus your own role as a future mayor/councilmember?
Mayor
Charlie Odegaard
The role of the highly qualified City staff is to provide information based on their expertise. Per the City of Flagstaff charter council sets the policies and staff implements the councils decisions; we work together to ensure policy can be implemented the way it is intended and make changes if necessary. As mayor, I intend to follow Mayor Coral Evans’ example and listen to all of city staff, then all members of council before weighing in on policy.
Paul Deasy
The Flagstaff City Charter requires the city to have a council-manager form of government. This means that the mayor and council set city policy while the City Manager makes the day-to-day operational/administrative (non-policy) decisions and implements Council’s policy and direction. Councilmembers are not supposed to insert themselves into non-policy decisions at the City.
Staff are hired for their professional expertise on a wide variety of subjects. I see their role as providing recommendations about policy to the Council. Then it is up to each member of the Council to consider this information and the values of their constituents before voting on the policy. For the most part, Council can accept, reject, or modify staff recommendations. I think the voters expect Council members to think carefully about staff recommendations and filter them through the values of their constituents since policymaking is about both evidence and values.
Council
Eric Senseman
City staff members play an important role in helping city council members make informed decisions when drafting policy. While city council members are responsible for articulating and drafting a vision for the city, it’s city staff members--the information gatherers and specialists--who provide the facts and insight that allow that vision to be properly implemented.
As a city council member, I would welcome the advice and input of city staff members in their respective areas of expertise. But since communication between city council members and city staff is facilitated through the city manager, I recognize that interaction can be limited. As such, I believe that both sides should seek to schedule meetings through the city manager more frequently. Increased interaction and communication would allow city staff and city council to better understand each other and work together more effectively on behalf of Flagstaff’s citizens.
Miranda Sweet
Attending every council meeting for well over a year has helped me develop an understanding of the balance between our city manager, mayor, council and staff. Flagstaff City Council is elected with the responsibility of listening to our community and voting on policy that will directly correlate with the wishes of our constituents. City staff attend commission meetings and when needed consults with outside experts while compiling various points of research. City staff can make recommendations to council on the best approach to make policy. Staff will include the history and financial impact when recommending policy action to city council.
In the end, it is our city council that makes the final decision to ensure that the policy on which they’re voting is the direction expressed by our community. It takes respect and understanding of these city roles to work in collaboration while making important decisions that affect Flagstaff.
Becky Daggett
The city council sets policy, adopts an annual budget, and hires the city manager who administers policies through management of staff. Staff is hired based on subject matter knowledge and experience and is expected to provide council with thorough and accurate information and recommendations.
It’s imperative that councilmembers study staff briefings, but also conduct their own research when making policy decisions. The council is ultimately accountable and thus must be knowledgeable about likely consequences of their decisions.
I served as Business Retention and Expansion Manager for the City of Flagstaff and observed staff as knowledgeable, hard-working, and devoted to staying current in their subject areas. The relationship between council, city manager, and staff should be respectful and decisions made using the best available information and public input. By achieving this, the City can function efficiently and transparently, keeping residents’ best interests at the forefront of decision making.
Anthony Garcia
Since 2017 I have served our community as Chairperson of the Beautification and Public Art Commission (BPAC) for the City of Flagstaff. In this role I’ve had the opportunity to work directly with staff to accomplish community goals that are primarily driven by Flagstaff citizens. Goals that include creating a balanced budget, program development, placemaking and community building.
In my experience staff has been helpful in administering the details and maintaining the minutia required to accomplish the directives set forth by leadership (in my case BPAC).
Structurally, the leadership makes decisions, drafts policies and inspires ingenuity. Management then directs staff to work within these parameters to accomplish the desired outcomes for the betterment of our community.
As leadership, my goal is to foster a symbiotic, nurturing relationships between all departments of the City. It is important that we each understand our role in creating a viable, equitable and prosperous community.
Jim McCarthy
City Council determines policy; staff implements it. Some new-policy ideas are initiated by a Council members, while others start with staff.
Staff does preliminary groundwork on issues before they formally come to Council. I often have input or questions during this phase. I send my questions and comments to the city manager, who sends them to the appropriate staff members. Staff then prepares for a Council discussion of the ideas.
Having served on the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Water Commission, and by serving on Council, I have experience working with staff. I respect our staff, and believe that they respect me, my knowledge base, and my interactions with the public.
Generally, I can work things out with staff. In the cases where we do not agree (yes, that happens sometimes), Council makes the final decision. Staff and Council work as a team; we each understand our roles.
Eric Nolan
City staff has the duty of carrying out the policies of our codes, plans, and operations. I see council being tasked with bringing an outside perspective into the policy- and decision-making processes within our local government. We live in a representative democracy and this is important to me as the decisions and actions made at the city level will affect our greater community.
As a commissioner on our Planning and Zoning commission, I have the experience of working with city staff in the writing of policy and I can say firsthand that building good communication between staff and council is important so that the decisions that need to be made are based on information and facts that have been thoroughly thought through. I believe differences in perspective will only strengthen our deliberations and I, for one, am not afraid to challenge staff to improve our policies and operations moving forward.
