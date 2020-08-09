Candidate question #5: The importance and role of city staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question: How do you see the role of city staff versus your own role as a future mayor/councilmember?

Mayor

Charlie Odegaard

The role of the highly qualified City staff is to provide information based on their expertise. Per the City of Flagstaff charter council sets the policies and staff implements the councils decisions; we work together to ensure policy can be implemented the way it is intended and make changes if necessary. As mayor, I intend to follow Mayor Coral Evans’ example and listen to all of city staff, then all members of council before weighing in on policy.

Paul Deasy

The Flagstaff City Charter requires the city to have a council-manager form of government. This means that the mayor and council set city policy while the City Manager makes the day-to-day operational/administrative (non-policy) decisions and implements Council’s policy and direction. Councilmembers are not supposed to insert themselves into non-policy decisions at the City.