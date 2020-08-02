Candidate question #4: A look at Council's past

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question: Looking back in the last two years, what is one thing you believe council did well or should have done differently?
Mayor
Paul Deasy
Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton drafted an Economic Recession Plan in Fall 2019, and presented it to City Council in April 2020. The Plan is a strategic tool to help the city navigate a revenue decline during the economic downturn so the City can provide the services that Flagstaff residents rely on.
Because of the pandemic, the city may see a 17% reduction in BBB tax revenues and a 7.9% reduction in transportation revenues. Parking downtown has been free during the pandemic, a loss of $100,000 a month.
City Council made good decisions when it unanimously supported and adopted Mr. Clifton’s Recession Plan in April and moved from the ‘moderate’ to ‘significant’ stage of the Plan in May to reflect the City expected revenue drop of potentially 10%. With recent findings that we face a Great Depression level of unemployment, I am glad a strategic plan is in place.
Charlie Odegaard
I am proud of my colleagues of the last two years but the one thing that I wanted to highlight is that we work well together as a body. There are differences of opinion, but we listen to each other. Even when we as individuals don’t budge on an issue, when the time comes to either provide direction or have a formal vote we don’t criticize each other or hold grudges. I have really enjoyed being on the
Council since 2016. I have given up my seat at the table when I needed buy in from my colleagues to get a project done for the community or where there has been dignitaries visiting Flagstaff. The relationships that have been formed are lifetime bonds that will always have a place in my heart.
Jamie Whelan
Council’s most important accomplishment was it’s commitment to work together. Our decisions were consensus driven. Our willingness to treat all members with respect, kindness, and integrity created our ability to listen and govern responsibly. We set the intention to welcome and respect our constituent’s voices and used that as a driving force in discussion and decision making. We demonstrated that by instituting policies based on community values and strong fiscal planning. Taxpayers benefitted from our many accomplishments: 1) Paying off PSRS unfunded liability Pension with ZERO tax increase to residents, saving Flagstaff $87 million, 2) raising $54 million Federal dollars to complete Rio de Flag Project, 3) attracting second airline and supporting Pulliam Airport to be a stand-alone Enterprise Fund. 4) Approving New Zoning Code amendments to align community values, 5) Passing Watershed Protection Plan for wildfire, 6) Passing of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and many more…
Council
Eric Nolan
I think our current council took a major step in the right direction when they declared a climate emergency. This act now brings direct attention to Flagstaff’s water and forest fire vulnerabilities. However, I’m concerned that we haven’t pushed hard enough in prioritizing sustainability within our city codes. Currently, 7% of our waste is recycled with everything else destined primarily to Cinder Lake Landfill. Our water aquifer capacity sits at 82% of our 100-year plan. And lastly, APS shows further commitments to utilizing a fossil fuel (natural gas) as a viable option for future electricity production. These factors tie directly into the issue of growth as we’re still seeing new developments come up through the review process. We need better planning and I think it falls upon local officials to ring the alarm bell for every person in Flagstaff to hear when it comes to our waste, water, and energy.
Eric Senseman
The national affordable housing crisis is felt acutely in Flagstaff, where less than half of residents own their homes, nearly half of residents spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and where the average rent of a two-bedroom apartment requires an individual to make around $30 per hour in order to spend less than 30% of their income on housing. These statistics are according to reports summarized in an AZ Daily Sun article from 2018.
For these reasons, I believe council did well in bringing a $25 million bond measure, Prop 422, to the people of Flagstaff in 2018. But since the proposition did not pass, I believe council should have developed Prop 422 differently by better understanding what Flagstaff residents would want from such a measure, better detailing how the bond money would be spent, and better explaining how little it would have increased secondary property taxes.
Miranda Sweet
I have attended every council meeting over the past year from beginning to end. I have watched many decisions being made, some good and some with which I don't agree. Recently, council listened to our citizens and joined 1,750 countries worldwide to declare a climate emergency. City Council also signed two other resolutions holding our communities accountable on both a state and national level. Flagstaff City Council committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. This will require strong leadership with the new and ongoing councils to continue this vision for our community now, and for future generations. It is the foresight of this council that I appreciate knowing my boys may see a healthier planet.
Becky Daggett
In 2018 the Council unanimously adopted the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, the result of a year-long process including a citizen steering committee, open houses, surveys, and scientific expertise. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050 and enlists strategies, six of which involve transportation and land use.
Concurrently, they appointed a transportation tax commission in order to place projects on the ballot and failed to create a process that would ensure the City’s climate goals would be demonstrated through these projects.
After hearing opposition to the proposed projects and importantly, the process, from citizens and Bicycle Advisory and Sustainability Commissions, the Council placed $397.5 million (adjusted for inflation) in projects on the 2018 ballot.
Placing nearly 400 million dollars in transportation projects on the ballot without first ensuring a process that addresses the City’s goals was a mistake with serious implications for future climate action in Flagstaff.
Anthony Garcia
I believe that one of the most impactful initiatives that our Flagstaff City Council has passed over the last two years is the CAAP (Climate Action and Adaptation Plan). This initiative puts Flagstaff on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, helps our community to become more resilient to climate change impacts and provides guidelines to ensure that costs/benefits/mitigation are equally distributed amongst us. This plan will help prioritize how to best serve our future generations through conservation, stewardship and an understanding that our natural resources are finite. Encouraging sustainability to become the foundation that every department within the city is built upon, will ensure a more balanced approach to our overall growth and development.
Public health, forest/wildlife restoration, open-space preservation and water conservation are just a few things that the CAAP will help us save for our future generations. To learn more please visit www.GarciaForFlagstaff.com or email Anthony4Flagstaff@gmail.com
Jim McCarthy
Council successfully generated family housing, while respecting neighborhoods.
Mill Town Apartments will be on Milton (old DMV site). Initially unsupportable, Council worked to improve it. Initially a 93-foot-high building; Council only allowed 60 feet. While tall, it is the height all other Milton property owners have been entitled to since the 1970s. Because of Arizona takings law, there is no practical way to change that.
The project will include a Milton underpass, and will realign University and Beulah to improve traffic flow. Initially just for students, the first floor will be entirely for the elderly. And, student housing projects have opened up other housing for families.
Another project, Ponderosa Parkway Condos will be primarily 1- and 2-bedroom reasonably-priced homes. The McGrath student housing project has been reconfigured primarily for families.
Last year, Council rejected student housing for Track 22; I support Council review of the latest proposal.
