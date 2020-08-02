Candidate question #4: A look at Council's past

Council since 2016. I have given up my seat at the table when I needed buy in from my colleagues to get a project done for the community or where there has been dignitaries visiting Flagstaff. The relationships that have been formed are lifetime bonds that will always have a place in my heart.

Jamie Whelan

Council’s most important accomplishment was it’s commitment to work together. Our decisions were consensus driven. Our willingness to treat all members with respect, kindness, and integrity created our ability to listen and govern responsibly. We set the intention to welcome and respect our constituent’s voices and used that as a driving force in discussion and decision making. We demonstrated that by instituting policies based on community values and strong fiscal planning. Taxpayers benefitted from our many accomplishments: 1) Paying off PSRS unfunded liability Pension with ZERO tax increase to residents, saving Flagstaff $87 million, 2) raising $54 million Federal dollars to complete Rio de Flag Project, 3) attracting second airline and supporting Pulliam Airport to be a stand-alone Enterprise Fund. 4) Approving New Zoning Code amendments to align community values, 5) Passing Watershed Protection Plan for wildfire, 6) Passing of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and many more…

Council

Eric Nolan