Candidate Question #3: What more can be done locally to respond to COVID-19?

Moving forward, it is imperative to ensure that economic sustainability and fiscal responsibility are at the forefront of every decision made regarding our community’s needs. As a City, it is our job to help ensure that Flagstaff has the resources required to recover stronger and more resilient than before. Health professionals and science will lead us safely through this economic recovery.

Jim McCarthy

Our mayor took early action to protect against COVID, acting under authority of the city charter. Shortly thereafter, the governor acted under his authority. He pre-empted further action by cities. We then had no authority to institute rules for the public. The city took actions to slow the spread of the virus where we had authority to do so – limiting access to city facilities.

Flagstaff residents have written to council on this. Some say that we need to do more, some say that we are overreacting. The city has made decisions based on science and the available data. We have instituted a multi-step plan with measured restrictions based on measured conditions.

I have expressed at council meetings that I am concerned that some of the criteria are too narrow to realistically evaluate the risk. I have advocated for a cautious approach while the risk is still high.

