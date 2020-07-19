Candidate question #2: How have vacation rentals impacted Flagstaff?

The proliferation of vacation rentals in Flagstaff is having both positive and negative impacts. On the plus side, property owners can generate additional rental income. On the negative side, they are reducing the stock of permanent housing and are causing nuisances like party houses, inadequate parking and litter/trash.

In 2016, the state legislature passed the law that prohibits cities from completely banning short-term vacation rentals. However, the law does allow cities to regulate for health and sanitation, transportation and traffic control, solid or hazardous waste and pollution control. Therefore, the city should look at adopting regulations that fall within these exceptions to address some of the more pervasive management problems that are not already covered by the City Code.

Charlie Odegaard

State of Arizona law SB 1350 prevents communities putting ordinances in place to prevent short-term rentals. In May of last year the Arizona legislature passed HB 2672 which gave communities limited authority to regulate short-term rentals of residential properties and imposed additional legal requirements on the owners and managers of short-term rentals.