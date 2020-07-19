Candidate question #2: How have vacation rentals impacted Flagstaff?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question: How have vacation rentals impacted Flagstaff and how may they need to change?
Mayor
Jamie Whelan
Vacation rentals shift our concept of community and redefine neighbors. Vacation rentals are just small hotel/motels that circumvent fire, building and zoning codes (codes designed to protect our neighborhoods’ character) and as commercial properties they should be paying commercial rates for taxes, licenses, and fees.
This is not about the individual or family that rents out a room for companionship or extra income. This is about investment companies buying up homes and changing the character of our neighborhoods. Individuals’ property rights need to be protected to afford our citizens necessary options. Arizona Senate Bill 1350 prevents cites from governing and regulating the vacation rental businesses within their cities. Only the legislature and do anything. Flagstaff is experiencing investors purchasing homes specifically for vacation rentals, subsequently limiting the number of homes available for purchase or rental by our local citizens. This further reduces the availability of potential affordable housing options.
Paul Deasy
The proliferation of vacation rentals in Flagstaff is having both positive and negative impacts. On the plus side, property owners can generate additional rental income. On the negative side, they are reducing the stock of permanent housing and are causing nuisances like party houses, inadequate parking and litter/trash.
In 2016, the state legislature passed the law that prohibits cities from completely banning short-term vacation rentals. However, the law does allow cities to regulate for health and sanitation, transportation and traffic control, solid or hazardous waste and pollution control. Therefore, the city should look at adopting regulations that fall within these exceptions to address some of the more pervasive management problems that are not already covered by the City Code.
Charlie Odegaard
State of Arizona law SB 1350 prevents communities putting ordinances in place to prevent short-term rentals. In May of last year the Arizona legislature passed HB 2672 which gave communities limited authority to regulate short-term rentals of residential properties and imposed additional legal requirements on the owners and managers of short-term rentals.
I brought this opportunity up to our city attorney in February of this year for the City of Flagstaff to pass a Resolution and an Ordinance that ties our city codes to what the state has allowed. This will give our police officers and our code compliance officers the tools they need to bring in compliance of short-term rentals to be good neighbors in our community. The city attorney has assured me that we as a council body will be voting on a proposed Resolution/Ordinance this fall.
Council
Miranda Sweet
Many Flagstaff residents need multiple sources of income and rely on renting out portions of their home to make ends meet. My concern lies with large companies that come in and buy up our housing inventory and turn those homes into vacation rentals, small hotels, and motels. Not only do these companies bypass zoning and fire codes along with commercial property taxes, but they also increase rent and housing prices while taking affordable housing off the market that we desperately need for our locals.
We have watched vacation rentals add stress to our neighborhoods by creating parking issues, disrupting our trash pick up, and oftentimes not abiding by the Flagstaff Party Ordinance. Unfortunately with the passing of SB 1350, our local municipality cannot govern short term rentals. This is another reason we need to take steady measures to gain local control allowing us to make decisions for our community.
Becky Daggett
What began with renting out a spare bedroom a few nights or renting out a home during a vacation has morphed into big business. Increasingly communities are experiencing out-of-town, sometimes out-of-country, investment groups purchasing homes as de facto hotels.
Concerning impacts include the decrease in housing availability and affordability for people like you and me trying to make a living in our community and decreased quality of life for residents of impacted neighborhoods.
In 2016, the Legislature prohibited cities from regulating vacation rentals. This means there’s nothing to prevent an investment group buying multiple properties in your neighborhood and transforming it into an un-zoned commercial area. After seeing the damage this legislative free-for-all had on communities, they passed weak legislation allowing cities to minimally regulate, including charging sales tax. More is needed.
Flagstaff needs the tools to make decisions that best serve our community, including regulation of vacation rentals.
Anthony Garcia
What I see as the effects of short-term vacation rentals on our community is a battle of competing interests. The hotel and hospitality industry have always been mindful in their design and adherence to zoning laws that maximize tourist occupancy while having minimal impact on the residential areas within our community.
Short term vacation rentals do not abide by the same standards nor do they follow the same zoning laws, thus having a robust presence within our neighborhoods. This is beginning to disrupt the community aspect of Flagstaff while also limiting our housing inventory for locals. On the other hand, these same vacation rentals are offering new entrepreneurial opportunities to many members of our community who may have been struggling before the sharing economy system began. I think appropriate zoning could help balance this while putting community first. Arizona SB1350 doesn’t allow for local municipalities to restrict short term rentals.
Jim McCarthy
Vacation rentals have changed neighborhood character. Without some type of limits, vacation rentals are effectively a zoning code violation – commercial use in a residential zone. However, state law pre-empts cities from regulating vacation rentals; there are strict limits on what the city can do.
A common complaint is party houses, with the associated parking and noise issues. Another issue is properties are taken out of the housing supply, housing that could be used for families.
I do not have a problem with someone renting out a bedroom to provide housing, or renting a granny flat. The issue is when there are no regulations to assure that activities are reasonable. For instance, some limit on the number of people that can be rented to at a given time. The city council has been working with receptive legislators to bring some common sense to this issue. That work should continue.
Eric Nolan
Short-term vacation rentals are proving problematic in our city. Flagstaff has 805 Airbnb rentals alone (up from 231 in 2015) not including other market providers. I’m not opposed to property owners making extra money per se, but the prevalence of short-term vacation rentals has added to an already significant decrease in entry-level housing ownership. This is to say nothing of the impact on affordability with increasing prices in the broader rental market.
Setting aside the economic argument, short-term vacation rentals have also disrupted neighborhoods in their ability to build community (which many have expressed as straining the cultivation of family values beyond the immediate home). Although we are constrained by state law in our ability to legally deny vacation rentals, I will advocate for home ownership associations (HOAs) and local ordinances (such as parking and nuisance regulations) as deterrents to ensure and protect community and family values within our neighborhoods.
Eric Senseman
Vacation rentals have positive and negative impacts on our community. Positive impacts include increased revenue for businesses and the city, and extra income for homeowners. Negative impacts include a disruption to the long-term housing market, thereby decreasing housing affordability for locals, and nuisances like excess vehicles for limited parking spaces, noise complaints, and overflow trash. The city of Flagstaff should enhance the positive impacts and limit the negative impacts. That’s why I support regulating short-term vacation rentals of an entire home.
Possible regulations I would consider for short-term rentals of an entire home include permit fees, parking and occupancy limitations, overflow trash fines, commercial utility prices and tax rates, and capping short-term vacation rentals to a percentage of neighborhood homes. Some combination of these regulations would limit the negative impact of vacation rentals. However, I wouldn’t support regulation of non-vacation rentals such as long-term rentals and individual room rentals.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.