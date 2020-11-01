Candidate question #17: What is your final message to Flagstaff, Coconino County voters?

Even if you have not agreed with me on every issue, I hope you have seen that I am fair-minded, a good listener, and work to complete community goals. Please see www.McCarthyForFlagstaff.org/. Thank you.

Becky Daggett

As we wind up this election, I’d like to extend my gratitude to Flagstaff voters for being engaged in the direction of our beloved community.

My mother raised me to believe in the importance of civic engagement. Some of my earliest memories involve reading and doing homework in the back of an auditorium during school board meetings where she served as an elected member. My mom volunteered at the polls and never missed an election, so community involvement has been a significant part of my life.

Now it is my turn to do my part to ensure that Flagstaff grows stronger in the face of our current challenges.

I’m ready to hit the ground running. I have two decades of insight and experience in planning, economic development, environmental protection, education, and the arts. If you’re still deciding about this election, I invite you to learn more about me at beckydaggett.com.

Anthony Garcia