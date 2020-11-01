Candidate question #17: What is your final message to Flagstaff, Coconino County voters?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week, candidates were invited to use their 150 words for whatever final message they saw fit.
Mayor
Paul Deasy
The voters of Flagstaff have a choice between two very different mayoral candidates, both on the issues and our approaches to the job. I’m the candidate who, as a leader, will bring forward-thinking, creative ideas, directly relevant professional background as a government policy analyst, an adherence to evidence-based decision-making, and a commitment to adopting new policies needed to increase transparency and accountability – the fundamental pillars of good government. I’m the candidate with the ability to articulate ideas clearly in writing and verbally, and to be an effective chair of council meetings so that the city council has meaningful and productive discussions that deliver results for the public.
Please visit my website atwww.deasyformayor.com. If you have questions, please email me at deasyformayor@gmail.com. I’m asking for your vote, as the candidate who understands where change is needed and represents a new vision and new direction for Flagstaff.
Charlie Odegaard
I want to thank the residents of Flagstaff for allowing me to serve you in the community as a Flagstaff City Councilmember since 2016. Serving on council has been the highlight of my life the last four years and I have enjoyed every moment.
I have loved everything from working with our youth in creating ordinances to putting the City organization on solid financial foundation. I am proud of my service record and the accomplishments we have achieved together as a community. As Flagstaff’s Mayor hard work, personal initiative, opportunities for partnerships, love of family and care for all our neighbors are values I want to help maintain for the City of Flagstaff. Now in time of COVID it will be essential to provide professional leadership as we move forward in our recovery economically and socially as a community.
Council
Eric Senseman
I want to thank the AZ Daily Sun and my fellow candidates for participating in these months-long series of questions.
During the process of researching these topics and forming coherent and informed responses, I’m reminded of the importance of asking questions, sourcing advice from subject matter experts, doing research, keeping an open mind, and thinking critically. As a City Council member, I would continue to bring these same elements to our local government. It would be an honor to work on your behalf.
If you haven’t yet voted, consider Eric Senseman for City Council. Please contact me directly at e.senseman@gmail.com with your questions and learn more about my platform through my website, ericsenseman.com.
I encourage you to get to the polls by the November 3rd deadline. Our local government can only tackle the issues we face when all opinions are expressed—make your voice heard by voting.
Eric Nolan
Last day to choose your new council members is November 3rd and I would greatly appreciate your vote. Although I’ll be prioritizing issues such as growth, sustainability, climate change, affordability, and economic recovery, I’m also here to listen to any issue, no matter how big or small, you feel needs attention. I believe in communication and transparency, as the more we can engage in dialogue around pressing issues the more we gain perspective helping us to make better policy decisions.
We have a wide spectrum of folks that make up our greater community and we all want safety, a path to pursue happiness, and good times with those we love. I’m here to serve in whichever capacity I can to help us achieve those goals. Lastly, I've enjoyed the opportunity to get to know so many of our residents and I'll always appreciate the growth I experienced during this process.
Miranda Sweet
Thousands of people migrate to Flagstaff annually. Through NAU or a new career, these new seeds of our community dream of living in our beautiful mountain town. A majority find this dream impossible due to cost of living and are forced to leave. For those few that stay and “make it” there are years of sacrifice, hard work, multiple jobs, and career changes just to call Flagstaff home.
This is my story and I am proud to have invested 27 years of my life into Flagstaff and am asking you for your vote so I can do more, only this time, for you. I’ve built a strong, thriving business despite “big-box” stores, online retail, the great recession, and now a pandemic. I am ready to continue working hard and appreciate the gift of running for a seat on the Flagstaff City Council. Thank you, Miranda Sweet
Jim McCarthy
Flagstaff, thank you for allowing me to serve. I have had successes on Council, but there is work ahead. Based on my Council experience and my engineering background, I’m ready to lead.
I have pushed for and gotten changes to the zoning code that make it tougher to build over-sized buildings in neighborhoods. Council has adopted the High Occupancy Housing Plan and is set to make associated changes to the zoning code to protect neighborhoods. I have brought people together to make progress on things like reduced noise in Wheeler Park, the Rio de Flag Flood Control Project, the Climate Action Plan, and creating a Housing Commission to tackle our acute housing shortage.
Even if you have not agreed with me on every issue, I hope you have seen that I am fair-minded, a good listener, and work to complete community goals. Please see www.McCarthyForFlagstaff.org/. Thank you.
Becky Daggett
As we wind up this election, I’d like to extend my gratitude to Flagstaff voters for being engaged in the direction of our beloved community.
My mother raised me to believe in the importance of civic engagement. Some of my earliest memories involve reading and doing homework in the back of an auditorium during school board meetings where she served as an elected member. My mom volunteered at the polls and never missed an election, so community involvement has been a significant part of my life.
Now it is my turn to do my part to ensure that Flagstaff grows stronger in the face of our current challenges.
I’m ready to hit the ground running. I have two decades of insight and experience in planning, economic development, environmental protection, education, and the arts. If you’re still deciding about this election, I invite you to learn more about me at beckydaggett.com.
Anthony Garcia
“Be the change you want to see in the world” is more than a simple, timeless quote from Mahatma Gandhi. This is a call to action that we can all participate in by placing one foot in front of the other, in the right direction. A movement towards progress that must start with us individually, then grow out toward our community, collectively.
Through love, compassion, empathy and truth we now have the opportunity to create the world we always wanted to see. We have a choice, to let the system that got us here, prevail. Or, we have the chance to create something that works better for all. Until everyone’s voice is equally represented through our leadership, we will continue telling incomplete stories.
The only way to make things better is for us to become the leadership we have been waiting for. Thank you, Flagstaff for this opportunity to serve.
