Candidate question #16: What should NAU's relationship with the city look like?

I think it’s important that City of Flagstaff, CCC, and NAU staff members cultivate healthy and communicative relationships so that our city benefits from the role that students and the aforementioned institutions play in our community.

With a new council and a soon-to-be new president of NAU, we have a lot of work ahead of us in terms of mitigating growth, managing resources, and building our community in a way that honors and respects all groups who live here and we’ll need our top thinkers working together to make this happen. A great place to see us build healthy working relationships is through aligning NAU’s Climate Action Plan and the City of Flagstaff’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. Climate change will affect us all and in this particular area I can see great opportunity for science, equity, and education to come together to help us move forward.

Miranda Sweet

With the search for a new president of Northern Arizona University underway, we now have an opportunity to start a new relationship with the common goal of good communication between the university and the city of Flagstaff. There are communities like Fort Collins, CO that have a symbiotic town and gown relationship, which shows us that this type of partnership is possible.