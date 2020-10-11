Candidate question #14: What should the future hold for Schultz Pass Meadow?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question is: Given the competing values of open space and housing affordability, what is your ideal future for the Schultz Pass Meadow parcel and how should that future be determined?

Mayor

Charlie Odegaard

I have been against the development of the Schultz Pass Meadow parcel from the beginning and I believe the use of the parcel for housing of any sort is a mistake.

How is it logical to put housing on a parcel that has a valuable view shed, is on our Flagstaff city logo and has three large transmission gas lines that run down the middle of the parcel? I would like to see the residents of Flagstaff make the decision of what we should do with the property.

I do have a record of delivering housing that is attainable for all income levels for our residents. I ask for your vote, for I have the political will as Mayor to see through my vision of a redevelopment of city owned and managed housing in our community of Flagstaff to really make a difference.

Paul Deasy