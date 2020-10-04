Candidate question #13: The importance of consensus

As a council member, if data or evidence or community input clearly lead to a specific outcome, and not all council members are in agreement about that outcome, I will work to reach consensus by discussing civilly, and debating respectfully, with disagreeing members about the merits of the proposed solutions. Of course, not every decision will have consensus, but council is stronger when decisions are made consensually. Nevertheless, if other council members make decisions in contradiction to the facts before us, I won’t be afraid to side with the evidence. I won’t change my opinion just for the sake of consensus--my opinions will always be driven by the facts of the matter and community input.

Knowing when to push for an agreement and when to back down and respect differences in opinions is an important skill-set to have. Issues such as growth, climate change, sustainability, economic recovery, and affordable housing are so pressing I promise to you I will dedicate a serious effort to engage in dialogue with my fellow councilmembers (including mayor) to reach consensus on how we move forward in light of the urgency of these particular issues. I do not expect, nor would I want, a consensus on every issue as this would seem to indicate we are not varied in perspective, which I feel is essential not only in representing our broader populous but also in giving voice to other ways of being in the world.