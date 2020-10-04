Candidate question #13: The importance of consensus

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question is: What is the importance of consensus on council?
Mayor
Paul Deasy
It’s important for elected officials to try to understand all perspectives about a policy issue. However, that doesn’t mean they should compromise their values in the process. If creating consensus was the utmost importance, we wouldn’t have good policies such as labor laws.
I believe that it’s important for policymakers to express dissenting opinions because, as Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “Dissents speak to a future age. It’s not simply to say ‘My colleagues are wrong and I would do it this way…’ gradually over time their views become the dominant view.” Listening to dissenting views can inform future discussions and policies.
It’s great when consensus occurs naturally, but I don’t think trying to achieve unanimous votes on all big policy questions that come before Council should be the goal. As Mayor, I’ll encourage Councilmembers to express their views regardless of whether they are shared by others on Council.
Charlie Odegaard
Consensus is important because you need four members of the Council body to move items forward. I believe reconciliation, defined as the act of bringing people together in a way that is civil and friendly, needs to be the start of the conversation in order to reach consensus.
We are a diverse community and we need to hear from all members of our community in a way that is respectful and sincere. In my service on the Flagstaff City Council I’m on good terms with my colleagues and that creates an environment to reach consensus.
Council
Miranda Sweet
I have been attending every City Council meeting for almost 2 years. I have found attending the meetings to be crucial in learning how the decision making happens from beginning to end. There is value in watching how the dynamics between councilmembers work and how the council works together, even with different viewpoints to formulate a plan on various issues. Very rarely do I see the council have a unanimous answer to what has been brought forth, and this is how it should be.
Members of council are elected to represent all of Flagstaff, listen to the community, and base decisions off of the will of the people. I feel I have the temperament and the ability to have productive discourse as your next City Council member, and that is why I am asking for your vote.
Jim McCarthy
Although not always possible, consensus should be the goal. The first step is mutual respect, even if we disagree. The next step is sincere listening. Successful teams make decisions and solve problems as a group. We should attack issues, not people.
We are a diverse community in many ways, including our views on key issues. So, it is not surprising that we have diverse views on Council.
The most rewarding experiences I have enjoyed on Council is facilitating reasonable consensus. When there are contentious issues, I don’t get everything I want, and the other members don’t get everything they want. But when we can come to an agreement that is productive for the community, that is success.
Getting something done is the goal, not winning political points. It takes hard work, but progress is the only meaningful reward.
Becky Daggett
A process for ensuring that each person’s concerns and ideas are heard and taken into account is important to me.
For Boards on which I’ve served, I’ve felt it essential when deciding on a personnel or controversial matter to have group consensus. In those instances, I’ve wanted to ensure that each voting member carefully considered all the possible consequences of the action and that we could move forward, comfortable in the knowledge that the decision was judiciously thought out.
I don’t think that councilmembers must be unanimous on every decision and I believe in the value of disagreement and debate. What matters to me is honest and forthright discussion, mutual respect, being open to changing one’s mind, and careful scrutiny of the facts.
Anthony Garcia
Reaching a consensus, as a council body, can send a positive unifying message, especially in situations where community support and direction is prevalent. Many of the more routine decisions, made by council, are that of unanimous consensus.
As chair of the BPAC, I have always encouraged all sides of the conversation to be represented amongst the committee during our discussions. I believe that dissent is equally as important as consensus, when conveying ideas, to reach a balanced and informed outcome.
I often learn more from those that initially I may not agree with because their perspective introduced new ideas and information that adds substance to my overall decision-making process.
On challenging issues, reaching a consensus could simply mean agreeing to a compromise. To this end, reaching a compromise is important even if our only consensus comes with and agreement, to disagree.
It’s important to consider all voices and perspectives, respectfully.
Eric Senseman
Consensus is the ideal for any group taking collective action. By reaching an agreement unanimously, it shows that a group can work together effectively and find solutions they believe in strongly.
As a council member, if data or evidence or community input clearly lead to a specific outcome, and not all council members are in agreement about that outcome, I will work to reach consensus by discussing civilly, and debating respectfully, with disagreeing members about the merits of the proposed solutions. Of course, not every decision will have consensus, but council is stronger when decisions are made consensually. Nevertheless, if other council members make decisions in contradiction to the facts before us, I won’t be afraid to side with the evidence. I won’t change my opinion just for the sake of consensus--my opinions will always be driven by the facts of the matter and community input.
Eric Nolan
Knowing when to push for an agreement and when to back down and respect differences in opinions is an important skill-set to have. Issues such as growth, climate change, sustainability, economic recovery, and affordable housing are so pressing I promise to you I will dedicate a serious effort to engage in dialogue with my fellow councilmembers (including mayor) to reach consensus on how we move forward in light of the urgency of these particular issues. I do not expect, nor would I want, a consensus on every issue as this would seem to indicate we are not varied in perspective, which I feel is essential not only in representing our broader populous but also in giving voice to other ways of being in the world.
I’m a believer that strength comes with diversity in perspective and in tandem with clear communication would come clarity on how we move forward together.
