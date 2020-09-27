Candidate Question #12: Does COVID crisis change views on the minimum wage?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question is: With the minimum wage set to see its largest and penultimate increase of $2 in January, has the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way they see the law or strengthened convictions?
Mayor
Charlie Odegaard
The wage for Flagstaff will be going to $15 an hour Jan 1st. We have a huge challenge in Flagstaff since there’s an Arizona law that if a community has a wage higher then what the State wage is, the State is expected a reimbursement from the community. Fortunately for Flagstaff the Legislature ended session early before issuing a bill, but we are still on the hook for the next Legislative session for $3.3M. The City will struggle to pay that without a negative impact in providing services to the community. I’m up to the challenge to resolve the issue with the State and I hope to see friendly Flagstaff residents in the next Legislative session. COVID-19 does not alter the fact that the community voted in the wage increase. I would like to take a moment to recognize the essential workers who have provided services during the global pandemic.
Paul Deasy
The pandemic hasn’t changed the way I view the local minimum wage law. I voted for the increase in the minimum wage both times when it was on the ballot.
Because of COVID-19 our country has learned something very important -- that the employees in the “low-prestige” jobs who are paid the least were quickly classified as “essential” -- grocery store clerks, delivery drivers, janitors, public transit drivers, certified nursing assistants, cooks, agricultural workers, retail clerks, and many others. Flagstaff’s successful minimum wage citizen initiative is helping our lowest paid, but absolutely critical, employees.
Moving forward, I hope this increased awareness that our lowest paid workers are truly essential in our economy ensures that they are treated with more respect and are compensated fairly for the contributions they make to our communities.
Council
Jim McCarthy
In 2016, Flagstaff voters increased the minimum wage to $2.00/hour above the state minimum. The voters also increased the state minimum wage from $8.05 to $10.00. The combination increased the 2017 minimum from $8.05 to $12.00, a substantial increase.
Council amended the Flagstaff initiative to reduce the early-year increases, while keeping the 2021 wage per the voter-approved initiative. A 2018 citizen initiative proposed reducing the minimum wage; the voters rejected it.
A higher minimum wage significantly helps low-income workers without significantly reducing the number of jobs. It can cause some issues for businesses, but it significantly reduces turnover, and reduces recruitment and training costs.
I supported the 2016 initiative and certainly respect the decisions of the voters. The voters supported the higher minimum wage, twice. I don’t think COVID justifies a change. Incidentally, under state law, the Council does not have the authority to further change the initiative.
Becky Daggett
The $7.25 federal minimum wage has remained stagnant for 11 years, the longest stretch since the inception of a minimum. In the absence of Congressional action, cities across the country are enacting their own. I support the minimum wage increase primarily because I believe that hard-working people deserve a wage that allows them to live with dignity. I’ve never believed that this was a black and white issue, however. I am concerned about the impacts the increase has had on the employment prospects for residents with developmental disabilities, nonprofits, and small locally owned businesses. A more gradual rise in the wage might have softened the impact to employers. Ultimately however, our community is stronger when workers are able to buy necessary goods and services. My support for the minimum wage is unaffected by the pandemic; the public has voted and I think we need to continue as planned.
Anthony Garcia
In 2016 Proposition 414 was passed by a majority vote thus adding title 15 to the Flagstaff city code. This act of direct democracy by our citizenry took a stand against wage inequities and helped increase quality of life for minimum wage workers here in Flagstaff.
Flagstaff’s cost of living is over 14% above the national average, driven primarily by our exorbitant housing costs which exceeds 35% above the national standard. When nudged by these numbers, it seems natural to mandate a wage increase that factors in affordability for our most vulnerable and essential workers.
On the other hand, HB2756, a bill passed by the State as an attack on proposition 414, could require Flagstaff to pay them over a million dollars towards costs incurred, regarding 414. Non-profits were also negatively impacted by 414 thus lessening vital services for our community.
As leadership it’s important to consider all sides, thoughtfully.
Eric Nolan
Our minimum wage issue is a complicated one because of a continued risk of unaffordability for many of our hardest workers and vulnerability to our small businesses. Our Regional Plan Annual Report 2019 shows a continued increase in the cost-of-living in Flagstaff which validates workers needing a livable wage. At the same time, one of the qualities that gives Flagstaff its unique character is that of small businesses and I’m concerned if they go out-of-business larger corporate chains will replace the market share left behind. COVID is having a significant impact on our city as revenues are down in most sectors and the timing could not have been worse in terms of ensuring our small business community continues to push through with an increase in employee costs. Ultimately, voters approved the minimum wage increase twice and this signals that we need to deal with the situation for what it is.
Eric Senseman
The COVID pandemic has not changed the way I view the citizen-led minimum wage initiative that was voted on twice. I supported the initiative then and I support it now.
Some sectors of the Flagstaff economy have been negatively impacted by the pandemic while others seem to be doing quite well. The pandemic has shown Flagstaff that our lowest paid workers play a critical role in our local economy. They are the ones who have worked tirelessly to perform many essential functions such as keeping our grocery store shelves stocked and our gas stations open. In a city where housing costs are nearly 40% higher than the national average, the minimum wage should be sufficiently high enough for our least advantaged earners to afford to live here.
Miranda Sweet
The pandemic has hit our most vulnerable community members the hardest. Now is a crucial time to support one another and help make strides in making flagstaff more affordable to live, work, and play. As a small business owner I am the first to admit that the wage increase will prove to be a challenge. However; I look at this time as a chance to grow as a small business, step out of my box, and work on new ideas to help me rise up to the challenge. I am committed to helping our families make a livable wage and agree that this is an important part in ensuring Flagstaff moves forward as a sustainable community.
