Candidate Question #12: Does COVID crisis change views on the minimum wage?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question is: With the minimum wage set to see its largest and penultimate increase of $2 in January, has the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way they see the law or strengthened convictions?

Mayor

The wage for Flagstaff will be going to $15 an hour Jan 1st. We have a huge challenge in Flagstaff since there’s an Arizona law that if a community has a wage higher then what the State wage is, the State is expected a reimbursement from the community. Fortunately for Flagstaff the Legislature ended session early before issuing a bill, but we are still on the hook for the next Legislative session for $3.3M. The City will struggle to pay that without a negative impact in providing services to the community. I’m up to the challenge to resolve the issue with the State and I hope to see friendly Flagstaff residents in the next Legislative session. COVID-19 does not alter the fact that the community voted in the wage increase. I would like to take a moment to recognize the essential workers who have provided services during the global pandemic.