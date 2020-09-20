Candidate question #11: How have you overcome adversity in your life?

Eric Senseman

Effective leaders and successful individuals view failure or difficulty as an opportunity to learn from the past and better prepare for the future. In the face of adversity, I set tangible goals to make progress toward a solution.

My partner, Jacky, and I faced adversity in trying to move to Flagstaff three years ago. We had to find an affordable place to live and I had to find a job. I applied to dozens of jobs across a spectrum of industries. Starting a life in this town took a lot of hard work and determination over the course of months. It took perseverance despite repeated rejections and an unwavering belief in a promising future.

As a City Council member, I would face adversity with the same practical approach and positive outlook in an effort to find viable solutions for a bright future.

Miranda Sweet

As a small business owner there is nothing like being told that you need to close your doors because of a global pandemic. During the last 20 years while owning Rainbow’s End I have worked to plan for the unknown. Within the last few months I have had to completely change my business model. I made my experience personal with my supporters and remained transparent about how COVID-19 was affecting me as well as my family.