Candidate question #10: How will you navigate public comments before Council?

Eric Senseman

The most effective leaders make decisions based on a complete body of evidence, and so they don't make decisions based solely on public comment. With that said, public comment is still one of several important considerations in finding a just and optimal resolution to any issue.

I believe that doing something solely because a mass of people want you to isn’t a good practice, since the public doesn't always know the underlying causes and effects of an issue. As a city council member, I would listen, digest, and categorize all comments, verbal and written, that are laid before me and use those in concert with the opinion of experts on a given subject matter. I would then gather as much information and facts as possible, from as many sources as possible, in order to make an informed decision that is best for the community.

Miranda Sweet

Public engagement in all City governing processes is important, which is why there are many citizen Commissions for different departments within the City (I am currently on the Airport Commission, myself). The Public Comments portion of Council meetings is equally important, because like our personal relationships, if we do not communicate our grievances, frustration can take center stage and create an argument.