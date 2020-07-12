Candidate question #1: What is the most important reason you are running for Flagstaff City Council?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question: What is the most important reason you are running for Flagstaff City Council?

Mayor

Paul Deasy

I am running because we need a mayor who offers a new vision and a new direction for Flagstaff. As a long-time Flagstaff resident with deep ties to the community, I’ll bring the relevant experience, leadership skills, and creative ideas to the position of mayor. I encourage everyone to go to my website at deasyformayor.com, read my platform and, just as important, click on the links to watch the videos of recent online mayoral candidate forums. This is the best way to see the real differences between the three candidates for mayor. On social media, you’ll see that I’m the only candidate regularly talking about my positions on the issues and offering original ideas. My candidacy for mayor offers Flagstaff residents the choice between voting for the status quo and voting for a candidate who will inject fresh energy, innovative ideas, and principled leadership into the City Council.

Charlie Odegaard