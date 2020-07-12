Candidate question #1: What is the most important reason you are running for Flagstaff City Council?

Flagstaff City Council and mayoral candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week’s question: What is the most important reason you are running for Flagstaff City Council?
Mayor
Paul Deasy
I am running because we need a mayor who offers a new vision and a new direction for Flagstaff. As a long-time Flagstaff resident with deep ties to the community, I’ll bring the relevant experience, leadership skills, and creative ideas to the position of mayor. I encourage everyone to go to my website at deasyformayor.com, read my platform and, just as important, click on the links to watch the videos of recent online mayoral candidate forums. This is the best way to see the real differences between the three candidates for mayor. On social media, you’ll see that I’m the only candidate regularly talking about my positions on the issues and offering original ideas. My candidacy for mayor offers Flagstaff residents the choice between voting for the status quo and voting for a candidate who will inject fresh energy, innovative ideas, and principled leadership into the City Council.
Charlie Odegaard
I love our community. As a third generation business owner in Flagstaff and a member of Flagstaff City Council since 2016 I love serving you. I’m taking a huge risk by running for Mayor instead of rerunning for council, but after talking to so many of our residents, they were looking for a choice. In 2016, I did not run on any promises other than to provide good governance. We saw promises made by other candidates in 2016 and promises are being made today that will fall short. I have a record of getting things done and I will promise you a continuation of providing good governance for all. Now in time of COVID it will be essential to provide professional leadership as we move forward in our recovery economically and socially as a community.
Jamie Whelan
Simply said I am the most qualified candidate and I understand that to face the times ahead our city will need a mayor with experience, leadership and facilitation abilities, and years of bringing people together. Our community’s future decisions must be done with the highest standards of fiscal planning and responsibility. I was Flagstaff’s Vice Mayor for two years and Councilmember for 4 years, I understand the workings of our city government, the nuances of getting things done. I have built relationships with City and Coconino County leadership and their staff, I have worked with many outside agencies, regional governments, and its leaders. I currently represent our city and its interests on numerous boards and hold leadership positions on those boards. Your vote for me means that we will be in partnership to maintain our City as the ideal place to live, work, and play. https://www.jamiewhelanformayor2020.com or Facebook: JamieWhelanforMayor2020
Council
Becky Daggett
The most important reason I’m running for City Council is that I love this community and I’ve invested 25 years into helping to make it a great place to live. The natural beauty of Flagstaff and surrounding forests drew me here and I’ve been fortunate to find meaningful work and volunteer opportunities.
I’ve demonstrated my commitment to Flagstaff through my work and volunteer activities, including: leading campaigns to protect open space and build portions of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, supporting and advocating for local businesses as Flagstaff’s Business Retention and Expansion Manager, and promoting and participating in the arts and culture.
I have experience in the important facets of serving as a Councilmember: land use planning, budgeting, creating and implementing policy, problem solving, and importantly, listening. If given the chance to serve our community as a City Councilmember, I’ll hit the ground running.
Anthony Garcia
It’s simple. I love Flagstaff. As a third-generation Flagstaff son I value the preservation of our cultural, environmental and ecological heritage. Finding the balance between our treasured past and the shifting landscape of the present is an opportunity that we can all have a hand in shaping, as we move forward to build a more resilient and sustainable foundation for our future generations.
My leadership includes BPAC Chairman, sustainability ambassador and over a decade of community advocacy at the city hall. I have given a voice to the people of Flagstaff on a myriad of issues regarding equity, environmental sustainability, affordable housing, open space preservation, and water conservation.
I will help guide a more holistic, well balanced approach to future development. My goal is to align our community values with the overall growth of Flagstaff. Through partnerships, communication and respect, together we can achieve a better future for all.
Jim McCarthy
After serving on Flagstaff City Council since 2016, I realize that there are many complex issues. I have the experience to understand the challenges. It is always good to bring new blood to the table, but it is equally important to have continuity. I am the only incumbent running for re-election, although one of the other experienced council members could be elected to be our new mayor.
Before you elected me to Council, I served on the Planning & Zoning, and Water Commissions. While on council, I serve on the Mountain Line bus system board, the Metro Plan board, and as the Council representative to the new Housing Commission. Previously, I directed an engineering group.
I believe that we need experienced and qualified leaders on Council. My record shows that my balanced approach, my values, and my people skills have yielded results. Please visit McCarthyForFlagstaff.org on the web.
Eric Nolan
I’m running for city council because of a passion I hold to improve the world around me, and this includes Flagstaff. In addition to COVID-19 having a significant impact on our community, there are still several issues that need our attention and I am willing to step up and meet these challenges as we continue moving forward. For example, issues such as growth (yes, still), affordable housing, open spaces, tribal relations, sustainability, education, and ensuring our economy doesn’t collapse is what I’m seeing in need of prioritization. I am dedicating myself to not just serving the term of a council member but pushing us forward through one of our toughest times into a direction that leads to longer-term sustainability with a quality of life we can be proud of. For more information, please visit www.ericnolanforflagstaff.com or visit my Facebook Page: @ericnolanforflagstaff.
Eric Senseman
I'm running for Flagstaff City Council because the city needs leaders who will protect, promote, and advance Flagstaff's intrinsic values while fighting for important changes that improve the livelihood and well-being of Flagstaff's citizens. I’ll hear the needs of the community and act in the best interest of all Flagstaffians. As our city grows, we must incentivize developers to build more mixed-income, affordable housing while also connecting and integrating city neighborhoods. This means protecting open spaces and expanding our important, yet incomplete, urban trail system — yielding a robust network of accessible and safe corridors in which to recreate and commute. I’ll resist the tug and pull of outside interests, but embrace projects and initiatives that directly benefit the Flagstaff community and its residents. I’ll also promote equality by endorsing policies that extend equal access and opportunities to all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, gender, or socioeconomic background.
Miranda Sweet
I believe my voice is important to add to the Dias. As a long time resident of Flagstaff, an NAU Alumna, past teacher, a mother, and a business owner, I am well rounded and able to relate to many of the voters. I identify with families working multiple jobs to make ends meet. I understand the struggles of small businesses, especially in our current climate. I have listened to your concerns surrounding building and growth, and I continue to dive into solutions regarding affordable housing, our water supply, and protecting our open space. I work to find common ground solutions for issues that may initially conflict. I don’t come with prescribed solutions, but do my best to listen, assess and make decisions based on the common good.
