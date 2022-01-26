Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona opens new Flagstaff location

Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona has opened a new Flagstaff location with medical oncologist Dr. Peter Mathern.

The new cancer center will be on the third floor of the NorthStar Building (77 W. Forest Ave.) and offer “advanced, comprehensive care” to residents of Northern Arizona.

The newly constructed center takes up 8,845 sq. ft and has an in-house laboratory, seven exam rooms and 18 chemotherapy chairs. Services offered include infusion therapy, immunotherapy and care management support such as nutrition guidance and financial counseling.

“This clinic will offer our patients the same great care they are accustomed to receiving with advances in clinical research and therapies, 24/7 pharmacy assistance and in-house pathology, pharmacy and laboratory services,” Mathern said in a press release.

He had practiced medicine at Flagstaff Medical Center’s west campus for over 12 years before moving to work with Cancer and Blood Specialists on Jan. 1.

The organization is a community-based practice “providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all kinds of cancer and blood disorders” in Phoenix and Flagstaff. It is a division of American Oncology Partners, a nationwide network.

More information can be found at cancerbloodspecialistsaz.com.

