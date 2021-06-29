Campers displaced by forest closure will no longer have Flagstaff Walmart as a stop

Then the forest closure edict came down.

“When I got here, in Coconino, it was actually open, then when it closed no one told me,” Otero said. “I talked to some people, and they told me Walmart would let me stay. They just told me I’ve got 24 hours to leave. I don’t know. I need to park. And every time I move it’s costing gas.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As he weighed his options on Tuesday, his engine idling, Otero said he was wary about staying at a homeless shelter or at Sinagua Middle School, where he had heard displaced people can alight. He said he is worried about safety.

“I just don’t know where to go, man,” he said.

Another of the displaced, Allisha Little, said she was on the move from Mesa and was hoping to crash in Flagstaff for a while somewhere off a forest road to save money. Sitting on the stoop of her RV, her cat, Boots, and dog, Loco, in their carriers, Little fretted about the Wednesday eviction from the lot.

“For most everybody here, including me, it’s a real struggle to find a place to sleep and try to be comfortable and not have to worry about where else are we going to stay,” she said. “Right now, we're just chilling out and trying to make the best of it. But we don’t have too many options.”