Campers displaced by forest closure will no longer have Flagstaff Walmart as a stop

He took a long drag on his cigarette, glanced in the side mirror to check his gear attached to a trailer, then gave a quick pat to his chocolate Labrador riding shotgun.
Raymond Otero was about ready to pull out of the Walmart parking lot on Flagstaff’s westside on Tuesday afternoon, his destination unknown.
This was not by choice.
Walmart employees had come to Otero — and perhaps a dozen other RVs, campers, vans and sedans that had taken temporary residence in the parking lot at the corner of Woodlands Village and Beulah boulevards — with the news that they had 24 hours to decamp.
But to where?
With the Coconino National Forest closed indefinitely due to wildfire conditions, those who normally would set up at pullouts off of forest roads to save money and commune with nature are out of luck. Many are without the means to stay at the RV parks in town, and some have the means but not the inclination to go that route.
The Walmart has long been something of an unofficial weigh station for travelers and self-styled “nomads,” but apparently management had seen enough of the post-forest-closure crowds.
“It’s private property, and there are signs everywhere saying no camping,” said Nick Cersosimo, one of Walmart’s “coaches,” or managers. “So we’re not kicking them out. It’s just that they’re not allowed there.”
Flagstaff city ordinances give private property owners the right to allow or prohibit people from staying in their parking lots overnight.
“We understand that there are a number of people currently displaced due to forest closures, ultimately it will be up to the owner/manager of the property to decide if people are allowed to temporarily stay there,” said Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Odis Brockman. “The police department is not proactively approaching campers on private property and telling them they need to leave unless there has been a request from the property owner to assist with a trespassing issue.”
As of Tuesday, Brockman said, city code enforcement officers had not received a request from Walmart to disperse campers from the parking lot. But at least a dozen people have said that Walmart employees have given them until noon Wednesday to leave. Some windows of vans and RVs had green towing stickers affixed.
Many people who had parked there for days, or even as long as three weeks, say they will reluctantly comply with Walmart’s request, though they do not know where to go next.
One such person in a quandary is Otero, who lost his job and apartment in Tucson during the COVID-19 pandemic and had recently lit out on the road headed north to escape the heat. He first went to Strawberry, but was forced to leave due to the Telegraph and Backbone fires. He settled on a car camping spot in the Coconino National Forest, on a forest road near Lower Lake Mary.
Then the forest closure edict came down.
“When I got here, in Coconino, it was actually open, then when it closed no one told me,” Otero said. “I talked to some people, and they told me Walmart would let me stay. They just told me I’ve got 24 hours to leave. I don’t know. I need to park. And every time I move it’s costing gas.”
As he weighed his options on Tuesday, his engine idling, Otero said he was wary about staying at a homeless shelter or at Sinagua Middle School, where he had heard displaced people can alight. He said he is worried about safety.
“I just don’t know where to go, man,” he said.
Another of the displaced, Allisha Little, said she was on the move from Mesa and was hoping to crash in Flagstaff for a while somewhere off a forest road to save money. Sitting on the stoop of her RV, her cat, Boots, and dog, Loco, in their carriers, Little fretted about the Wednesday eviction from the lot.
“For most everybody here, including me, it’s a real struggle to find a place to sleep and try to be comfortable and not have to worry about where else are we going to stay,” she said. “Right now, we're just chilling out and trying to make the best of it. But we don’t have too many options.”
There were those in the Walmart lot that do have options. These are people that consider themselves part of a subculture called “Nomads” — featured in the Academy Award-winning movie “Nomadland” — with no fixed address and a yen for wanderlust. The forest closure put a real crimp in their plans.
Michel Harris, 77, who winters in Laughlin, Nevada, and spends May in Sedona, June in Flagstaff and July in New Mexico aboard his 1978 Econoline RV, said he will give Flagstaff another week to reopen the forest before he gives up and finds a camping spot in Utah without restrictions.
Harris said, on the day the forest closed, he happened to be in Flagstaff buying groceries. When he heard the news, he just stayed in the parking lot. He’s been there a week now, waiting and hoping the forest might reopen.
“They shut all the gates on most of the forest roads, and some don’t have gates, but I’m hearing they actually go out there are patrol to catch people,” said Harris, who has contemplated finding a spot tucked away somewhere. “It’s a risk. They’re advertising a $5,000 fine and six months in jail, right? So, that’s not worth it.”
Harris has options. He’s retired, so driving around the Southwest is his idea of fun.
“But a lot of these people are living out of their cars and stuff; they’re borderline homeless people,” he said. “I feel bad. They camp out in the woods.”
Seth Knight, a nomad living out of an RV while doing odd jobs, has spent several summers in Flagstaff and “I know all the good spots.” But he’s hoping the closure is only temporary.
“There’s got to be a lot of local pressure to open it back up,” he said, “because this is tourist season, right?”
Another nomad by choice, who only gave her name as Robin, said she did not blame Walmart for deciding to clear people out.
“They need to protect their customers,” she said, but then quickly added, “The forest, I know there are fires, but there’s a lot of forest that isn't on fire. I know they’re trying to protect us, but it puts us in a bad position. You know, we’re good people out here. We’re not trash; we’re human beings and we have feelings.”
By the time Robin had returned to packing up her vehicle, Otero had roared off, flicking his cigarette butt out the window.