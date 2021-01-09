Camp Navajo clears hurdle in economic development battle

Economic development at Camp Navajo in Bellemont is one step closer to reality after decisions by both the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and Congress earlier this month.

At the beginning of the year, Congress approved an omnibus defense bill that included language supporting economic development efforts at Camp Navajo, including the transfer of federal land to state control.

Getting approval for the transfer of close to 3,000 acres of land owned by the U.S. Army at Camp Navajo to be owned and managed by the State of Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs has long been a hurdle to the project.

“We really have worked for more than five years to get us to this point,” said Julie Pastrick, president of the Northern Arizona Military Affairs Council. “Without some of the lobbying and the trips to D.C. and the leadership of Senator (Martha) McSally and Senator (Kyrsten) Sinema, we wouldn't be where we are.”

The future of the bill was briefly thrown into doubt after a presidential veto, but in the end Congress voted to override President Donald Trump's decision.