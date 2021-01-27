Cameron Shelton continues his individual dominance, but wins have been hard to get so far for NAU

There aren't many men's basketball players in the NCAA that are having to do as much as Cameron Shelton this season.

Northern Arizona's All-Big Sky star point guard has been asked to do just about everything this season for the Lumberjacks. He has the ball the most of any Lumberjack, takes the most shots, has the most rebounds despite being a 6-foot-2 guard, and when going against another top-flight guard, he defends them and often shuts them down.

In fact, Shelton leads Northern Arizona in almost all major stats. Shelton is tops for Northern Arizona in points at 21.6 per game, total assists with 60, total rebounds at 91, total steals at 26, shots taken at 260, free throws attempted at 115 and total minutes played at 559 -- or about 37.2 minutes per game, which is 14th in the NCAA and is the most in the Big Sky.

He even upped his shooting percentages despite the higher workload between this season and last. Shelton was a 39.7% field-goal shooter a year ago and so far is at 41.9% from the field this season while taking five more shots per game.

As for the advanced stats, Shelton leads the entire NCAA in percentage of possessions used at 36% -- which basically means that, when he is on the court, 36% of Northern Arizona's possessions end directly because of something Shelton did, such as a jumper or a turnover.