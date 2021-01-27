Cameron Shelton continues his individual dominance, but wins have been hard to get so far for NAU

There aren't many men's basketball players in the NCAA that are having to do as much as Cameron Shelton this season.
Northern Arizona's All-Big Sky star point guard has been asked to do just about everything this season for the Lumberjacks. He has the ball the most of any Lumberjack, takes the most shots, has the most rebounds despite being a 6-foot-2 guard, and when going against another top-flight guard, he defends them and often shuts them down.
In fact, Shelton leads Northern Arizona in almost all major stats. Shelton is tops for Northern Arizona in points at 21.6 per game, total assists with 60, total rebounds at 91, total steals at 26, shots taken at 260, free throws attempted at 115 and total minutes played at 559 -- or about 37.2 minutes per game, which is 14th in the NCAA and is the most in the Big Sky.
He even upped his shooting percentages despite the higher workload between this season and last. Shelton was a 39.7% field-goal shooter a year ago and so far is at 41.9% from the field this season while taking five more shots per game.
As for the advanced stats, Shelton leads the entire NCAA in percentage of possessions used at 36% -- which basically means that, when he is on the court, 36% of Northern Arizona's possessions end directly because of something Shelton did, such as a jumper or a turnover.
Shelton is also in some rare air in the NCAA ranks. He is one of just two Division-I men's players who are averaging at least 21 points per game, six rebounds per game and four assists per game. The only other player in the NCAA to have that stat line is Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu.
Despite the gaudy and dominant numbers Shelton has put up routinely this season, the wins just haven't been coming for the Lumberjacks (4-11, 3-6 Big Sky).
Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar brought up an interesting idea following last Saturday's loss to Montana State. Burcar talked about a challenge of sorts for Shelton: is he going to be a great player on a bad team, or a great player on a contending team?
Right now, given the Lumberjacks record, Shelton is the former.
But Burcar seems to think otherwise, or he looks at it in a different way.
"I think he is a great player on a team that is ready to break through the dam," Burcar said during his weekly media availability on Tuesday over Zoom. " ... I think Cam becomes a great player on a great team."
Burcar also called Shelton a "legacy" player, meaning he thinks that Shelton will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Lumberjacks.
"That's exactly what I mean," Burcar said. "I think that, as a junior with 10-plus games left -- we lost a couple games this year -- he becomes a player that is a legacy player. ... He might break every record in the book."
That statement isn't too far-fetched when you dive into some numbers.
Due to the pandemic and eligibility relief allowed by the NCAA, Shelton, a junior, has two more seasons left of eligibility if he wants an extra season. For the sake of the following numbers, let's assume he leaves Northern Arizona after his fourth season next year.
Assuming he doesn't get hurt or transfer, Shelton -- who hasn't missed a single practice so far during his college career -- is on pace to break Cameron Jones' all-time career scoring mark of 1,643. Shelton, who is at 1,006 career points, needs just 637 more points to tie Jones. Shelton would need to average 15.9 points per game in 40 games to reach that mark.
Assuming the pandemic doesn't force a run of cancellations this season, and that Shelton stays healthy like he has his entire college career, sometime next season he easily could be the new all-time leading scorer for the men's program.
That is just one category; if Shelton continues his pace from this season in a few others, he will find himself all over the record books.
"I think people are talking about Cam five, 10, 15, 20 years from now," Burcar said.
But still, unlike Jones, who led the Lumberjacks to a 62-57 record including 20-win and 19-win seasons, victories haven't been there during Shelton's time so far. Since Shelton's freshman season in 2018-19, the Lumberjacks are 30-41.
That is improved over the previous three-year run of 19-75, but it still hasn't translated to much success other than getting out of the basement of the Big Sky for a brief time.
The other guys
A season ago, when Shelton didn't have nearly the same workload as he does now, the Lumberjacks won 16 games.
A big part of that was upperclassmen talent in Cameron Satterwhite, Bernie Andre and Brooks DeBisschop. The latter graduated, while the other two transferred but could have stayed.
Since then, Northern Arizona has struggled to find a consistent secondary playmaker next to Shelton.
The shooters are there in Nik Mains, Luke Avdalovic and Keith Haymon, plus Jay Green looks the part of a combo guard, but he is shooting just 1 of 22 from 3 on the season and hasn't played more than four minutes in the past four games.
Outside of Shelton, no one has been able to generate much offense on their own.
Guys like Avdalovic and Haymon have shown flashes of creating their own shots and creating offense for others, but neither have strung enough games together to make it commonplace.
"I think Luke and Keith can absolutely do that," Burcar said, showing confidence in his group.
As for the wider vision, right now the team has to rely on Shelton. But adding combo guards with more diverse skill sets and a consistent shot blocking center -- which Northern Arizona hasn't had at all in recent memory -- are a part of that bigger year-to-year vision for Burcar.
"I think every year you always want to get better as a team, you want to upgrade your roster each year," Burcar said. " ... My vision of this program is, we keep getting older and we have to upgrade our roster every year. Not saying anything negative about our guys, every team has to upgrade their roster."
This week
Northern Arizona draws its first home-and-road series of the season. The Lumberjacks will play Northern Colorado (8-7, 5-5 Big Sky) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Flagstaff and then will head out to Greeley, Colorado, for a noon tip on Saturday.
