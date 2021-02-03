Call of the Wild: Husky found after 28-day mountain odyssey

And now Kronk’s family has a great story to tell about the pooch's first experience in the snow.

Twenty-eight days ago, Kronk bounded into his family’s truck for a fun snow-weekend in Flagstaff, and when the gang arrived at Aspen Corner, near the Snowbowl, Kronk was raring to go. Hyler got the leash and harness secure, but Kronk kept pulling and yanking, champing at the bit. Eventually, he broke free and, in Hyler’s word, “ran up that mountain like nobody’s business.”

The family gave chase to no avail. Kronk’s paw and leash prints were all that remained. Andrea suffers from acute asthma, and the 9,000-foot elevation made her unable to trek through the snow for long. So she contacted Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue founder Teresa Schumann, who specializes in tracking down lost pets of nearly all species.

Schumann said she first instructed Hyler what to do over the phone.

“We said, ‘OK, get scent items out, get food out. If you see him, don’t chase him, just let him come to you,’” Schumann said. “The next morning, we asked if (Kronk) had come back. No. So we went up there and met them.”