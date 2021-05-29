 Skip to main content
California man arrested after vehicle collides with group of bicyclists in Flagstaff
California man arrested after vehicle collides with group of bicyclists in Flagstaff

A California man has been arrested after a fatal vehicle collision in Flagstaff Friday evening that left one bicyclist dead and four others injured.

Police charged 58-year-old Normand Cloutier with causing a death by a moving violation Friday night.

Six bicyclists were hit by a tow truck driven by Cloutier at the intersection of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street after the driver ran a red light, authorities said. Flagstaff bicyclist Joanna Wheaton, a 29-year-old local activist, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four bicyclists had been transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center as of Friday night, and one refused treatment, authorities said. An update from the Flagstaff Police Department Saturday morning said the injured bicyclists are still receiving medical treatment. The names of the other bicyclists have not been released by the department at this time.

Police responded to the incident at approximately 7 p.m. after reports of an accident involving serious injuries.

Authorities said a moving van was being towed by the truck when the collision occurred. The driver was traveling westbound on Butler Avenue when he ran a red light.

The bicyclists were hit by the truck as they started to cross the intersection southbound on Beaver Street. Authorities said the traffic signal for the bicyclists had already turned green as they started to cross.

Following the collision, the Flagstaff Police Department asked for assistance from partnering agencies due to the scope of the incident. The FPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team was also called to the scene.

