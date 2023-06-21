County program facilitates alt construction

Babbitt is building the new home within the county’s Innovative Materials and Systems Pilot Program.

That program was passed by the county board of supervisors in 2019 along with updates to building codes, said county sustainable building program manager Nina Schmidt.

“Unlike a lot of building jurisdictions, we have a lot of owner-builders, and there is a lot of interest in building with sustainable alternative methods and materials. So you're probably familiar with straw-bale, earth-bag is another one that we had a lot of interest for a while, and shipping container construction is kind of our newest fad in terms of people's interest,” she said.

But Schmidt said those interested in building with alternative materials and methods often run into a challenge. By the very nature of the unusual material or method, it’s difficult for the county to ensure a structure is safe and stable within traditional building codes.

“Building officials...it's their job to ensure the safety of buildings in our county. And they are not engineers or architects, they don't have the background to be able to analyze and evaluate an alternative material, what they know is the code because they’re code professionals,” Schmidt said.

Because of this, the construction of such a building usually requires the builder to hire a structural engineer to ensure the project is safe and sound, she said.

“So the structural engineering adds a cost component; you know, it's thousands of dollars to have a structural engineer to create plans for a house. It just makes it more cost prohibitive,” Schmidt said.

The county pilot program changes that, she said.

“The pilot program allows you to opt out, essentially, of the structural aspects of building code,” Schmidt said. “We actually based it on a program that Cochise County has. They allow you to opt out of all building code.”

In lieu of building codes, the county restricts the structure to being no more than one story, 600 square feet, and no more than one bedroom, one bathroom. Additionally, the builder promises not to sell or rent the house for at least a year and signs affidavits as to its safety and structural integrity.

The program will either be reauthorized or expire the next time the county updates building codes, likely in about three years.

“Unfortunately, we haven't seen a lot of projects being permitted through the pilot program,” Schmidt said, adding that the lack of builders taking part in the program is largely due to costs.

While the program eliminates the costs associated with needing a structural engineer, other county codes remain in effect. In particular, dealing with wastewater can be a real challenge across Coconino County, where the environment makes many traditional septic systems impossible in areas.

“The county does have a lot of areas that don't qualify for standard septic systems,” Schmidt said. “Unfortunately, the prices of alternative wastewater systems have gone up to about $40,000 for just an average size on-site wastewater system. So we have only had three permits through the pilot program because of this.”