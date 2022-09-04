By the bottle: Fine wines from less familiar grapes

Popular wine grapes such as Chardonnay and Merlot are familiar to all wine drinkers, but lesser known grapes greatly add to the enjoyment and adventure of wine and often deliver higher quality for the same or even lower price. Here are my suggestions for very appealing wines made from less familiar grapes.

$10s - 20s:

Mayu 2021 Pedro Ximenez “Huanta Vineyard, Valle de Elqui, Chile” ($15): This white wine impresses with its strength, fullish body, expressive fruit, fine balance, attractive integration and long finish.

Waterbrook 2020 Malbec “Columbia Valley” ($15): Deep purple hue couples with notable power and complexity on nose and palate that carry through an extended finish.

Donnafugata 2019 Grillo “SurSur, Sicily, Italy” ($16): This white wine attracts the eye and nose and also engages the palate with vigor, body, balance, personality and length.

Pine Ridge 2021 Chenin Blanc + Viognier “California” ($16): A longtime personal favorite that has pleasing vitality, fruit and complexity. Plus, its appealing, forward personality lingers throughout an extended finish.

d’Arenberg 2021 Viognier-Marsanne “The Hermit Crab, McLaren Vale, Australia” ($18): This blend is a bit light to the eye and nose, but very attractive on the palate with strength, fruit, layered complexity and personality.

Boomtown (by Dusted Valley) 2018 Syrah “Columbia Valley” ($19): Superb color announces power and complexity on the nose, along with full body, wonderfully balanced fruit and prolonged length on the palate.

Trivento 2019 Malbec “Golden Reserve, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina” ($20): Delightfully deeply purple-hued with a strong, multifaceted nose. Beautiful on the palate with fruit, body, complexity and an extended finish.

Wild Thing (by Carol Shelton) 2021 Viognier “Placer County” ($21): A Viognier to make the heart sing…Wild Thing. Wonderfully boisterous, with appealing strength, full body, forward fruit, robust personality and persistent length.

Mettler 2019 Petite Sirah “Lodi” ($25): This bargain impresses with excellent color depth and a powerful, layered nose, along with its thick body, strong fruit, fine balance, very good complexity and prolonged length.

Carol Shelton 2021 White Blend “Coquille Blanc, Paso Robles” ($27): This blend of four uncommon grapes impresses with power and complexity on the nose and forwardness on the palate. Enjoy expressive but well-balanced fruit, pleasing personality and an extended finish.

Other notable choices:

Brokenwood 2021 Semillon “Hunter Valley, Australia” ($21)

Castelfeder 2021 Pinot Bianco “Vom Stein, Sudtirol, Alto Adige, Italy” ($25)

Pio Cesare 2018 Barbera d’Alba “Piemonte, Italy” ($27)

$30s – 40s:

Qupe 2018 Grenache “Santa Barbara County” ($30): Delight in its beautiful purple hue and strength on nose and palate, as well as rounded body, attractive fruit, impressive complexity, forward personality and appealing length.

Aperture 2021 Chenin Blanc “Clarksburg” ($35): Features a strong, multidimensional nose and pleases the palate with full body, engaging fruit, fine balance, excellent integration, pronounced personality and extended finish.

Jacuzzi 2020 Sagrantino “Tracy Hills, San Joaquin Valley” ($40): This noteworthy red wine is very attractive on nose and palate with vigor, fruit, complexity and length. A bargain for its price. Available by direct shipping.

Imagery 2019 Tannat “Upper Ridge Vineyard, Pine Mountain – Cloverdale Peak, Sonoma County” ($42): Impressive red with notable strength, fruit and layering on nose and palate, wonderful balance and a minutes-long finish. Quite a value! Direct shipping only.

Dutcher Crossing 2016 Syrah “Hidden Hill Vineyard, Alexander Valley” ($45): This purple-hued Syrah has a strong, multifaceted nose, thick body, highly appealing fruit, and excellent complexity, integration, personality and length. Direct shipping only.

Imagery 2018 Lagrein “Upper Ridge Vineyard, Pine Mountain – Cloverdale Peak, Sonoma County” ($45): Especially attractive on the palate, with strength, rounded body, medium-soft tannins, complexity, personality and superb finish. Direct shipping only.

Additional fine selections:

Bells Up 2021 Seyval Blanc “Helios, Chehalem Mountain” ($40; direct shipping only)

Brecon 2021 Albarino “Central Coast” ($40; direct shipping only)

Imagery 2019 Teroldego “Upper Ridge Vineyard, Pine Mountain – Cloverdale Peak, Sonoma County” ($42; direct shipping only)

Jacuzzi 2019 Viognier “Clarum, Made in Amphorae, Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County” ($45; direct shipping only)

Seghesio 2019 Barbera “Home Ranch Vineyard, Alexander Valley” ($45; direct shipping only)

Imagery 2019 Cabernet Franc “Sonoma County” ($49; direct shipping only)

$50s and higher:

Browne 2019 Petit Verdot “Bitner Estate, Columbia Valley” ($50): Beautiful in all dimensions, especially with its dark purple color, strength, full body, expressive fruit, appealing integration, engaging personality and lingering length.

Benziger 2019 Malbec “Sonoma Valley, Sonoma County” ($55): The best American Malbec I’ve tasted! It presents an outstanding nose, inspiring power, abundant complexity, thick body, attractive fruit, wonderful balance, fine integration and an exceptional finish.

Lake Sonoma 2019 Barbera “Sonoma Valley” ($60): This beautiful Barbera impresses with its deep purple hue, boldly complex nose and forward presence on the palate with medium tannins, appealing personality and extended length.

Other excellent options:

Merriam 2018 Malbec “Lower Pond, Alexander Valley” ($54; direct shipping only)

Benziger 2019 Cabernet Franc “Sonoma Valley, Sonoma County” ($55)

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.