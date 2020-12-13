 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buy local for the holidays with the Flagstaff Holiday Marketplace
0 comments

Buy local for the holidays with the Flagstaff Holiday Marketplace

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buy Local

Visit our Holiday Marketplace for gift cards from local businesses! These businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need our support now more than ever. You will find gift cards from more than 55 participating businesses from the Flagstaff area.

This marketplace is free and available to local businesses and is brought to you by The Arizona Daily Sun, Flagstaff Local and The Flagstaff Convention and Visitors Bureau. I hope you will join me this holiday in supporting our local businesses. To shop, go to: localbusiness.lee.net/arizona-daily-sun.

-- Colleen Brady, Publisher

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)