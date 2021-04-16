Busy day of spay (and neutering) for High Country Humane's veterinarian

“I’ve done every job you can think of — receptionist, kennel tech, vet tech,” she said. “I worked at Flag Animal Hospital, then again at Second Chance in the mobile clinic. I’ve just always wanted to be a vet.”

Yet, it takes a special type of veterinarian to specialize in shelter medicine. Often, she sees animals in distress, medically and emotionally. Some don’t make it. Some must be euthanized. Many, though, thrive and find permanent homes. And while Bennett may occasionally encounter a duck with a hook in its beak, or a stray snake in need of care, mostly it’s a steady parade of cats and dogs that keep her busy.

“I fell in love with (shelter medicine) because I have the ability to focus on the good,” she said. “Sometimes we have a tendency to focus on all the bad stuff that happens at the shelter, but when I really look at my daily life, it’s more good than bad.

