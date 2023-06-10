It was a quiet afternoon at Fort Tuthill County Park last week. A half dozen summer campers from Quality Connections sat together on a red checkered blanket, plastic measuring cups and tiny white envelopes in hand.

As the sunshine filtered through the towering pines near the Sheriff’s Posse Ramada, the group worked to fill individual packets with a special blend of native seeds, listening to the soft “shhuuu” sound of the tiny spheres tumbling into their envelopes. The seeds will one day germinate into plants that support pollinator species, such as butterflies and bees.

In the meantime, the work of filling the packets supports Quality Connections and the campers themselves.

Quality Connections is a Flagstaff nonprofit that works with adults with disabilities to improve their quality of life. The organization believes limitations should not be barriers to a person’s independence, or ability to participate in their society and community.

As a result, a number of their programs focus on bringing jobs and employable skills to people who are often overlooked in the labor market. Quality Connections supplies a number of local businesses with items such as printer paper, ink and pens, providing work for adults with disabilities, and funneling the money businesses spend into their enrichment and in-home care programs.

Summer camp is an extension of Quality Connection’s Montessori-based Adult Day Program, which teaches practical life, social and communication skills to participants.

Monica “Mo” Burres, the program coordinator for Quality Connections, said filling seed packets is an example of a perfect activity for summer camp.

“This is something that we know is absolutely coming with us to summer camp every single day because we’re outside, and if anything falls out here it’s totally fine," Burres said. "There’s just something that’s really comfortable about setting out our tarp. I keep this in the back of my Jeep, and when I get here we just pull it out, set it up and people are like, ‘I want to go do seeds!'"

There’s a subtle popping sound as Burres helps the campers to break each packet label’s backing from the adhesive. One by one, she peels and sticks labels on envelopes, because the campers tend to prefer the seed-filling part of the process.

Each label features the name of one of two native plant seed blends, tailored to different Arizona landscapes. Each label also features an Arizona Public Service (APS) logo. That’s because the project is the brainchild of biologists at the utility company.

“We started a pollinator initiative back in 2018. It was basically just a passion project, with a few of us who were already doing environmental work and wanted to do more,” said Conor Flynn, a biologist by trade and a natural resource specialist at APS.

Flynn added: “It’s a cool job, and a lot of people, when I first talk to them, they’re surprised that a power company would have someone like me who studies biology."

Occasionally he’ll work to determine the health of trees near power lines to monitor their risk of falling, but Flynn’s primary job is to review project proposals from every corner of APS’ territory in order to determine its impact on wildlife.

Whether the power company is maintaining power lines or vegetation, Flynn is consulted. He makes sure APS’s activities don’t affect endangered species.

Flynn said he’s passionate about all kinds of plant and animal life, but he has a deep appreciation for some particularly threatened insect species.

With a team of colleagues, he started a project to promote the health of pollinator populations. Supporting bees quickly became a collaborative project.

“We were looking at trying to protect pollinators, and our mission was to find the best way of doing that,” Flynn said.

APS worked with the Coconino National Forest to develop a weed-free mix of seeds that would sprout into the native plant species that best support Arizona’s indigenous pollinators.

Two blends were developed — a mix best suited for the climate in Flagstaff and Prescott, and a desert blend tailored to Phoenix and southern Arizona.

The seeds initially were going to be used to cultivate vegetation on APS rights-of-way. Ultimately, according to Flynn, the company discovered the seeds often wouldn’t take off without watering -- which was logistically difficult.

So, the pollinator program pivoted.

APS started working on getting seeds into the hands of community members and gardeners for free.

“We started getting the seeds to people who can actually plant them," Flynn said, "and then care for them. It’s a great project. We’ve had a lot of success. It’s beneficial to pollinators, but to people, too.”

The seed packets give people the opportunity to support struggling species that keep links in the food chain fully intact.

Flynn teaches the concept to children in the community, visiting classrooms to talk about the value of pollinators.

“Talking to kids and seeing them get inspired about this has been inspirational for me as well,” Flynn said.

He describes visiting elementary schools and holding up apples, bananas and other healthy snacks at the front of the room.

“Which one of these foods needs pollinators to grow?” he asks before he launches into explaining why and how almost all foods require the support of creatures such as bees, bats, butterflies and birds.

“I’ve been involved in environmental work for most of my life, it can be hard to see good impacts from that work. Talking to kids is always rewarding, but especially when it’s something they glom on to and get it quickly. They get it -- which helps remind me that what I’m doing is important,” Flynn said.

He hands out seed packets in the classroom, but the envelopes also make their way to promotional tables at events around the state, used as a tool for branding and outreach.

“When we started the pollinator program and we wanted to help encourage our customers to plant a little pollinator garden, we were racking our brains," said Janet Dean, APS's public affairs manager. "We had all the raw materials. We found a supplier for the seeds, we knew how to get envelopes. We printed labels. But how do we put those together?”

She’s been living in Flagstaff for a long time, and has been impressed with the programs at Quality Connections. APS is an office supply customer. They also have invested in the nonprofit’s new media programs.

This time last year, Burres was not at summer camp. Instead, she and a team of interested students were spray-painting desks and installing high-quality equipment inside a brand-new radio studio.

Route 66, the Ghost now broadcasts music and talk programs from east Flagstaff onto the internet.

“APS and Janet have been such a blessing to us,” said Burres. "They gave us this grant to purchase all of our equipment for our radio program. We have all of this really amazing equipment, seriously expensive stuff that we never would have been able to have because of them."

Now APS exchanges seed packet filling for printing services, supporting a quarterly newspaper written by aspiring journalists at QC called Outlooks. The paper is distributed to Quality Connections' nonprofit partners, and sold to raise funds for its programming.

“It’s all very cyclical,” Burres said. “A lot of our members find this really relaxing, and myself, too. There’s something really nice about fulfilling this. We know what it’s for and where it’s going. We know this partnership is a huge deal for us, too. Everyone understands that this is helpful with our media departments, and so we have no trouble, none of our members have any trouble understanding partnership and what that means to give and take.”