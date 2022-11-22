Busting myths and raising worms: Meet the woman running a community compost site east of Flagstaff

Thanksgiving is perhaps the biggest “food holiday” in the United States, and as every culinarian who has ever peeled a potato knows, that means it’s a big day for generating food waste.

According to information published in 2021 by the Center for Biological Diversity, Americans discard about 150 million pounds of vegetable waste on “Turkey Day” alone. Add to that the fact that U.S. households generate almost 25% more trash during the holiday season than they do the rest of the year -- the waste piling up begins to feel insurmountable.

Enter Jame Sauer. Piles of waste are her specialty, and in her mind our fear of garbage might be part of the problem.

Sauer is the founder of Dirt Don’t Hurt AZ, a compost consulting company and green waste disposal service. She has a small composting facility in Doney Park where she does the work of encouraging leafy leftovers to become rich soil. She does it without machinery, and with a sense of purpose.

“It seems like there is this weird addiction to convenience that somehow started becoming popular after the Great Depression and then just never stopped. It seems like we have a fear of being responsible for our own waste when really that should be second nature,” Sauer said. “Being responsible for what you grow, what you consume, what you output, I think that’s really my biggest passion, helping people to realize it’s OK. Everyone creates waste, so we can all be responsible for our own waste. It’s not like a weird thing to do.”

In other words, if using and handling scraps becomes achievable, trash day can be a little less scary — or at least a little less likely to generate guilt.

That’s why Sauer’s focus is on empowerment. Composting, she insists, is easy.

“Compost is a balance of some kind of papery or woody brown material balanced with your kitchen food scraps. As long as you have that balance, it’s going to happen naturally," she said. "Especially if you build it against the ground, instead of in all those plastic contraption things. If it’s on the ground, all the life that is already in the soil, that’s going to come into the compost. A lot of times people will have a challenge doing it in the bins and the buckets because it’s essentially cut off. You have to do extra steps of adding that life into the system if you want a really nutrient-rich compost once it’s finished.”

Her business is all about helping people conquer any hurdles they might face in their composting journey.

“I can come in and help and check, do maintenance, a little doctor checkup. I can diagnose what your problems are if you have them, but you shouldn’t,” Sauer said.

Meanwhile, she offers free food-scrap disposal for community members willing to drop them off.

“I saw a real void of sustainability programs here and a lack of composting knowledge in general -- which sucks because I love composting. I love raising worms. I had a worm farm indoors even before I had lived out here," she said.

Her love for the process is evident in a pile of pumpkins, resting in peace below a decorative Halloween headstone, on their way to becoming compost.

“There’s a lot of people that will throw their pumpkins in trash bags and take them to the landfill, smash them in the street or go and dump them in the forest. I realized that there wasn’t much going on for a pumpkin drive to keep them out of the landfill,” Sauer said.

After Halloween, she invited the community to donate their ghostly gourds for her composting endeavors and has collected about 600 pounds of pumpkin so far.

“These will all be usable compost in spring,” she said, looking out over a small pile of pumpkins and tapping on the curling, fibrous stem of one former jack-o-lantern. “That stem is going to take a while. There are things you can do to encourage it to break down more quickly.”

Myth-buster

In addition to breaking down former jack-o-lanterns, she’s often busy busting myths.

“I am just self-taught. I launched the business as a compost consulting business. A lot of people ask me, ‘How do I get this set up in my yard? How do I do this at home?' Or, 'Wow! How does yours look so good? Mine doesn’t look anything like that. Mine stinks,’” she said. “Most of what I’m doing is myth-busting. ... A lot of rules, like you can’t compost onions and garlic -- which is such a common belief -- aren’t necessarily important. A lot of it is getting people familiar with compost, that it’s not gross, that it’s something that happens naturally, so it’s easy to do.”

Starting with worms is one of her main recommendations for beginners.

“A worm bin is a really fun place to start because it definitely doesn’t stink. It’s really small. You can throw all your food scraps in the freezer until you’re ready to feed the worms," she said. "You do have to be really mindful of adding any oily things to a worm bin, because you have to remember they breathe through their skin. So, just like an oil spill in the ocean, when they get oil on the outside, they’re not going to be able to breathe.”

Dairy, meat and oils can also return to the soil, Sauer added, but the process is a little trickier.

“There are absolutely effective microbes that do break down oils, meats and dairy," Sauer explained. "If you find yourself having an excess of that, definitely reach out to me. I have a bunch of products that can help you compost that safely -- which means it’s going to microbes that are going to basically beat up all the E. coli, salmonella, the scary stuff that comes off of that kind of food waste. And the main reason you hear, ‘Don’t put those in your compost,' it’s really because you need to make sure you have a specific set of microorganisms that can safely digest them before they go into your compost."

Standing between several compost bins, the air smelling like winter and wood chips, Sauer said she raises worms herself and added that there’s no reason to squirm over the prospect of decomposition.

“I have eight bins. I call it the compost corral out there. You can stand right in the middle of it. Unless it’s like the very first day when a bunch of food scraps went in, then you’re smelling the food scraps really. It doesn’t smell rotten though. It shouldn’t,” Sauer said.

And composting can be done all year long.

“You can start composting anytime. A lot of people think, ‘Wow it’s cold outside, I’m not going to be able to do it.' Nope. You can totally do it any time of the year. As long as you can see the ground, you can build a compost bin,” said Sauer. “It’s really fun to see all the snow on the ground and steam coming off the compost piles. As long as they’re balanced and active, they’ll work.”

For her, the practice is rewarding and empowering, and she hopes whether, through her business or just leading by example, more people will seize responsibility for their waste — with gladness.

“I am generally mindful about my impact on the earth, and I try to encourage others to think about theirs, too,” she said. “Some stuff, like plastic unfortunately, is so unavoidable in so many ways. If you can compost everything else, you’re way creating a deficit on the negative impact you’re having.”