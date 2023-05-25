Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Several city buildings will be closed or have altered hours for Memorial Day on Monday.

Flagstaff City Hall Monday, May 29 in honor of the day. City Hall offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Also closed will be the East Flagstaff Community Library, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, the Hal Jensen Recreation Center, the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center and the Flagstaff Recycling Transfer Facility.

The Aquaplex will be open from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. while the Jay Lively Activity Center will be open during normal hours with scheduled programming.

Trash and recycling collection services will continue on regular schedule without interruption. The Cinder Lake Landfill and Hazardous Products Center will remain open during normal hours of operation.

Meanwhile, Mountain Line busses will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule on Memorial Day. The Administrative Office will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.