Occasionally, buyers and sellers find themselves in a situation where there is a simultaneous closing of both the purchase and sale of a home on the same day or within a day of two of each other. At this stage it becomes apparent that one of the parties to the transaction is going to be homeless for a short period because of the timing of the closing.

It is at this point that it may be necessary to ask the seller if the buyer can take occupancy early or in the case of the seller stay in the home for several days after closing.

A pre-occupancy is sometimes necessary when the buyer of a home finds themselves in a situation where they have no place to store their belongings because of the timing of the close of escrow. In this situation the buyer asks the seller if they may occupy the home for a short period prior to closing.

A post-occupancy is the opposite of the pre-occupancy. In this case a seller may ask the buyer to allow them to remain in the home for a period of time after the transaction is complete. This situation arises when the seller’s new home or rental is not ready or other circumstances prevent him or her from moving for a short period of time.

The pre- or post-occupancy agreements are not ideal situations as there are inherent risks to both sides, and each party should explore other options. However, in some cases it may be necessary if both sides are willing. The key is that everyone is on board early and that it is done correctly. As with any agreement it should be in writing.

Questions that both sides should ask themselves and each other are who is responsible for insurance, utilities, maintenance, and repairs during the period someone else is living in your home. These questions should be answered in the agreement so that there is no misunderstanding by either party. The amount of payment must be negotiated and included in the agreement.

Your real estate agent might be involved, as they can prepare the proper documentation necessary to address the agreement. As in any situation where there are legal ramifications, it is always a good idea to consult an attorney if you have any misgivings about the arrangement. Recently I have been involved in both a pre- and post-possession situation and in both cases, everything went as planned with no issues.