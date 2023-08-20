The last few years have been great for real estate owners and sellers. We have seen values increase almost nonstop. Recently, however, it seems that the market for residential properties has cooled somewhat and that homes are staying on the market longer than in the past couple of years.

I receive a weekly report from Arizona Brokers Title Agency (AZBTA) that indicates that single-family homes are currently averaging 99 days on the market versus approximately 50 days last year at this time. You can view sale statistics for homes and condominiums in Flagstaff from AZBTA at this web address https://rem.ax/457COFg.

Homes in the price ranges below $500,000 and those above $1,00,000 are still selling quite well, however many of those in between are sitting longer with minimal showings.

I can’t come up with a definite reason for the slowdown, but I suspect that the current interest rate of around 7% has put a damper on buyers’ ability to afford a home. To put it in perspective, if a buyer purchases a $750,000 home with 20% down on a 30-year fixed mortgage with a 6.5% interest rate, their approximate monthly payment will be $4,350 including principal, interest, taxes and insurance. That figure doesn’t include an HOA fee if the property is in a community that has a homeowner’s association.

Buyers who are able to afford a home with these high interest rates are making offers well below the seller's asking price in order to compensate for the increase cost of their monthly mortgage payment. Some sellers are willing to accommodate the buyers, but many are holding on to the idea that the market will again turn around, interest rates will fall and the seller will again find themselves in the driver’s seat.

Flagstaff and northern Arizona are still destination communities, and the desirability of owning real estate here is not going to go away any time soon. Home values will continue to appreciate but the increases may be more modest than we have been accustomed to for the past several years.