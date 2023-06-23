For Ryan Elewaut, a local luthier and entrepreneur, it all started with a book — and a clunky one at that.

“When I was 15 a friend of my dad gave me a book called 'Guitar Making Tradition and Technology.' It was a big textbook, and I couldn’t put it down,” Elewaut said. “I read it two or three times and started highlighting stuff. I found some tools in my dad’s garage and built a guitar with some help from the local shop I liked to visit sometimes.”

Elewaut wasn’t old enough to drive a car, more or less work for a guitar shop building and repairing instruments. That’s what he wanted more than anything.

“If a 15-year-old comes to me and wants a job, I know what that feels like now,” he said, describing the shop owner’s reticence to hire him. “When I showed them what I was making, they let me start apprenticing there.”

After that, Elewaut was hooked. He fell in love with the process of crafting and mending instruments.

His favorite guitars to build are acoustic. He loves the nuance involved, the process of giving a voice to wood and steel strings.

“I think working with the wood is really special. The way you can carve wood and make the different parts of the guitar sound different. I call it functional art,” Elewaut said. “It’s something you can actually use and experience rather than just observe."

On the summer solstice, Elewaut officially opened Solstice Guitars at 3880 E. Route 66.

The longtime luthier -- a maker of stringed instruments -- said the best part of the process is the moment when a finished guitar is placed in the hands of a player.

For almost 15 years, he put guitars into a lot of hands in northern Arizona. Elewaut was the owner and operator of Custom Sound, a retail and repair shop on Beaver Street in downtown Flagstaff. It was a place to shop for strings, to browse a selection of guitars and the odd fretted lute that wasn’t a guitar.

Like so many other businesses, Custom Sound took a hit when the pandemic began. The doors of the small store were shut and the windows shuttered, and it soon became apparent the place would be closed permanently.

For Elewaut, that wasn’t a reason to fret. If anything, the pandemic presented a pivot point, a chance to get back to focusing on the thing he loved the most: building fine instruments.

He assembled a few guitars in the interim until he found a much bigger shop in east Flagstaff.

“We got through the whole COVID thing and were working out of a few different locations, and this opportunity presented itself to kind of put everything under one roof and hit the gas pedal,” he said.

The new space was large enough for all of Elewaut’s tools. It had the industrial capacity he needed to ramp up instrument production, plenty of upstairs storage, and a cozy space in the back for displaying finished instruments and stocking capos, picks and strings.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a decade, find a space like this,” Elewaut said.

In that upstairs storage space, Elewaut has stocked beautiful blocks of wood — the raw material that will one day make music.

He points to a block of old-growth ponderosa pine that’s been drying, waiting for its chance to shine. Soon, he’ll be using the wood to craft the body of one of his guitars.

Elewaut will launch Solstice Guitars with two “flagship” models: an electric guitar based on the Fender Telecaster with modifications available, a specialized neck joint and unique chambering, and a smaller body finger-style acoustic guitar. They’ll be called the Tellurian and the Ecliptic, respectively.

Elewaut said in the past, about two-thirds of the guitars he’s made have been custom orders. Now, he said, he wants to do more production, crafting instruments with a high-end feel that appeal to dedicated guitar lovers, collectors, professionals and semi-professional musicians.

“When we’re building guitars that aren’t for a custom order, the philosophy is a one-guitar-at-a-time approach. Every guitar is going to be a bit unique and a little different. A lot of builders do batches or they try to keep things extremely consistent. We kind of do it the opposite way, where we want to make each guitar an individual. Each instrument has its own personality,” he said.

He’ll still be doing repairs, modifications and restorations for customers, but the new shop affords the space for him to develop the individual character of many new instruments.

For Elewaut, it’s been a long journey to the longest day of the year and he’s ready to celebrate.

He’ll will kick off this new season in his career as an entrepreneur and luthier with a grand opening for Solstice on Friday night. A food truck and local rock band Radio Blazer will be set up in the parking lot. The lead singer plays one of Elewaut’s guitars.

The event will also double as a canned food drive and fundraiser for St. Mary’s Food Bank. For more information, visit solsticeguitars.com.