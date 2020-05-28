Business, science and film futures: Flagstaff’s public charter grads to study for diverse careers

In the fall, Neilson will be attending NAU to study creative media and film. She also hopes to complete a minor in environmental communication, another passion developed at FALA, through its environmental coalition.

She hopes her time at NAU will help her discover how she can blend the two subjects together.

“The thing that I like about both of them that I think could be combined has nothing to do with the content of them, but the communities that are with them,” Neilson said. “With environmentalism, there are just so many kind, amazing, compassionate people who are constantly working toward a better future. And whenever you are making a film you are working with all of the people in the film to create something together.”

As student council president this year, Neilson helped to plan a virtual prom held last week for FALA students, one of many events canceled this spring with the closures of schools and the transition to remote learning. FALA will host a drive-up graduation ceremony Saturday at Fort Tuthill to award seniors their diplomas. It also held a virtual senior recognition and awards ceremony this week, the video for which is available on the school’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“I think now, after thinking that we were not going to have anything at all, that what we do get to have is really special and really important, even if it’s completely different than what we would have thought three or four months ago,” Neilson said.

