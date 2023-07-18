The area that once was the location of the Mandarin Super Buffet and the Super Pawn at the intersection of West Route 66 and Milton Road is getting a makeover.

The properties -- which have been sitting vacant for years -- have long been owned by Northern Arizona University. The university campus is directly to the east of the properties.

The schedule of the demolition comes after pressure from the City of Flagstaff and community members, university officials said.

“Early in my tenure as president of NAU, I heard from individuals throughout our NAU and Flagstaff community these buildings were an eyesore that should have long ago been removed,” NAU President Jose Cruz Rivera said in a statement. “However, these sentiments have become clearer and more pronounced as we have engaged our communities in our master planning process to the extent that we have decided to reallocate resources and prioritize this demolition well before the planning process is completed.”

The demolition work is set to begin in August, according to the media release. After the structures are demolished, the area will become a temporary parking lot until it can be determined how the land should be further utilized.

“The community spoke, we listened and it’s time to turn the page,” Cruz Rivera said.

In a statement, Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett applauded the development, adding that the demolition shows how the city and university can work together for the betterment of the community.

The city and university have at times through years past had a strained relationship.

The demolition also comes as NAU is embarking on the creation of a new master plan. Work on that master plan began in 2022 and is set to be completed this fall.

Both university and city officials have encouraged members of the public to take part in the universities master planning process.

“I encourage residents to get involved with NAU’s planning and help shape the Flagstaff campus for the coming decade,” Daggett said.

NAU invites members of the community to attend an open souse session to view and provide feedback on the draft of the campus master plan later in July. Officials say community perspectives and insights are greatly appreciated as the planning process enters its final phase.

The open house is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Murdoch Center, giving community members the opportunity to review the draft of the campus master plan, including key components on building development, open space and circulation plans and sustainability goals.

Additional information on the master plan can be found online at https://nau-masterplan.webflow.io/.