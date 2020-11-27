Brinshore working on 77-unit affordable development on Fort Valley Road

The development consists of two somewhat smaller structures that are directly off of Fort Valley Road, one 33,485 square feet and 7,053 square feet, and a third 41,812 square-foot structure is higher up and farther back on the slope.

All three buildings will have three stories -- or stand about 47 feet high. That is compatible with the existing high-density residential zoning that technically allows them to build as high as 60 feet.

To serve residents, the development will also have 102 parking spaces as well as 28 bike spots, according to city documents.

The project won’t reach all the way up the hill to the NoHo neighborhood directly to the east.

And Weller said they are doing their best to preserve as many of the trees along the top of the hill as to not disturb the tree line and views for the residents on Mesa Drive.

The Fort Valley Apartments is the first project Brinshore has developed in Flagstaff and in Arizona overall but Weller said they are hoping it is not the last.

“Once we develop the relationships both on the state level as well as in the cities, it's really nice, honestly, to be able to continue those relationships and be able to build more housing, especially in a city like Flagstaff where its demand is off the charts,” Weller said. “So we will definitely be looking to expand our footprint and our portfolio in Arizona and also in Flagstaff.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.