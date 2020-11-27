Brinshore working on 77-unit affordable development on Fort Valley Road

While it will be some time before residents know whether affordable housing will be built at Schultz Meadow, a new affordable development will be coming just down the road.
Chicago-based Brinshore Development has already started excavation on what Senior Vice President for Brinshore Whitney Weller called a “very topographically challenged site,” as they prepare to build a 77-unit mixed-income development.
Weller said they are building the affordable housing with the help of low-income tax credits they received from the state.
“Without the tax credits, it's really very difficult to build affordable housing,” Weller said, adding Brinshore builds only affordable or mixed-income projects across the country.
Brinshore and the City of Flagstaff had been working together to use state tax credits to help fund three scatter-site affordable housing developments last year before that project fell through.
The Fort Valley Apartments project is nestled on the hill between the Kinsey Ridge Apartments and the Canyon Trails Apartments and near the intersection of Fort Valley Road and West Anderson Road.
Of those 77 units, 68 will be designated as affordable and nine will be rented at market-rate prices, Weller said.
Weller said the affordable units will be designated to three different income brackets. Almost a third of the units will be families making 40% of Flagstaff’s area median income. Another third will be for families making 50% AMI, while additional units will be set aside for families making 60% AMI.
That would mean a family of four with an annual income of between about $31,700 and $45,120 would be eligible to live in one of the affordable apartments.
Housing is considered “affordable” if its cost takes up no more than 30% of a household’s annual income. That amount should include not only the rent or mortgage but also utilities, and often, transportation to and from one's home as well.
Weller said of the 77 units, 18 will be one-bedroom, 35 will be two-bedroom, and 24 will be three-bedroom units, adding that all of the apartments will be otherwise identical regardless of whether they are to be rented at a market rate.
Weller said they expect excavation to take a total of three months, at which time construction of the actual buildings can start. The project is slated be fully completed by fall of 2021, Weller said, although some of the smaller buildings might be opened and ready for residents a little earlier.
The development consists of two somewhat smaller structures that are directly off of Fort Valley Road, one 33,485 square feet and 7,053 square feet, and a third 41,812 square-foot structure is higher up and farther back on the slope.
All three buildings will have three stories -- or stand about 47 feet high. That is compatible with the existing high-density residential zoning that technically allows them to build as high as 60 feet.
To serve residents, the development will also have 102 parking spaces as well as 28 bike spots, according to city documents.
The project won’t reach all the way up the hill to the NoHo neighborhood directly to the east.
And Weller said they are doing their best to preserve as many of the trees along the top of the hill as to not disturb the tree line and views for the residents on Mesa Drive.
The Fort Valley Apartments is the first project Brinshore has developed in Flagstaff and in Arizona overall but Weller said they are hoping it is not the last.
“Once we develop the relationships both on the state level as well as in the cities, it's really nice, honestly, to be able to continue those relationships and be able to build more housing, especially in a city like Flagstaff where its demand is off the charts,” Weller said. “So we will definitely be looking to expand our footprint and our portfolio in Arizona and also in Flagstaff.”
