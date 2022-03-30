Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as N.M. resident

WINSLOW (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck several times by vehicles on Interstate 40 near Winslow and died.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified him Wednesday as Adam Michael Tackett, 39, of Farmington, New Mexico.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said Tackett was standing in the middle of the interstate when he was hit Tuesday morning. The incident briefly shut down the westbound lanes.

Authorities had received multiple calls from motorists about an object in the roadway, including from a semi-truck driver.

Graves says it’s unclear why Tackett was in the roadway. Some of his clothing and sleeping bag were found nearby. He was identified through fingerprints.

An Arizona Department of Transportation crew had reported seeing a man wearing dark clothing hitchhiking in the area around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, but Graves says investigators aren’t entirely sure it was Tackett.

Arizona pandemic case total hits 2M as outbreak eases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reached a milestone of 2 million reported COVID-19 cases while numbers of new infections and additional deaths continued to decline along with virus-related hospitalization levels, according to public health officials and newly released data.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday added 10,143 additional cases in its weekly update but said most of those additional cases added to the pandemic total “date back to October and result from a provider resolving an electronic reporting issue.”

Cases reported by the weeks they occurred continue a decline since January, the department said on Twitter.

With the newly reported cases and 385 additional deaths, the state’s pandemic totals rose to 2,007,180 cases and 29,268 deaths.

Meanwhile, there were 429 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds in hospitals statewide as of Tuesday. That’s about one-eighth as many during the height of the omicron wave. Sharp decrease also have been seen in cases and deaths.

Arizona’s COVID-19 case rate is 11th highest among states and its death rate is third highest, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The state’s pandemic case total reached 1 million late last August.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0