Bridge closed on I-40 west of Flagstaff through weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for a full closure on Interstate 40 — about 30 miles east of Flagstaff — as work gets underway on the Two Guns bridge rehabilitation project.

While the following full closure is in place, drivers will use the on- and off-ramps at the I-40/Two Guns Road interchange (milepost 230) to exit and re-enter the highway.

The closure begins on Friday at 8 p.m. and will continue until Monday at 8 the same time.

ADOT asks drivers to slow down and make frequent stops while traveling through the construction zone.

