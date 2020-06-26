Bridge closed on I-40 west of Flagstaff through weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for a full closure on Interstate 40 — about 30 miles east of Flagstaff — as work gets underway on the Two Guns bridge rehabilitation project.
While the following full closure is in place, drivers will use the on- and off-ramps at the I-40/Two Guns Road interchange (milepost 230) to exit and re-enter the highway.
The closure begins on Friday at 8 p.m. and will continue until Monday at 8 the same time.
ADOT asks drivers to slow down and make frequent stops while traveling through the construction zone.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.