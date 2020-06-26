You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bridge closed on I-40 east of Flagstaff through weekend
0 comments

Bridge closed on I-40 east of Flagstaff through weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Road Closed
Courtesy photo

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for a full closure on I-40 — about 30 miles east of Flagstaff — as work gets underway on the Two Guns bridge rehabilitation project.

While the following full closure is in place, drivers will use the on- and off-ramps at the I-40/Two Guns Road interchange (Milepost 230) to exit and re-enter the highway.

The closure begins on Friday at 8 p.m. and will continue until Monday at 8 the same time.

ADOT asks drivers to slow down and make frequent stops while traveling through the construction zone.

0 comments
2
0
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News