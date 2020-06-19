Brianna Lehew departs NAU women's basketball to pursue academic program

"So for me, I've always preached that, yes, basketball is a huge part of what you're doing here, but you have to be able to do something with the degree that you're going to get while you're here," Payne added.

Even before Payne and her staff were informed, Lehew told one of her closest friends on the team, Caitlin Malvar.

"I had told her first over pretty much everyone; I think she is like one of my first phone calls," Lehew said. "She was very, very happy for me, but she was also upset. It's just inevitable because she expected to have another year with me and same with a lot of other teammates. But at the same time, they were very understanding like the coaches and they were very happy for me."

With NAU finishing above .500 for the first time in a decade and the 16 victories from 2019-20 season well ahead of the 9-21 record from Lehew's first season, Payne said she could understand how difficult the choice was facing the senior forward.

"For her to have such an incredible opportunity, it's one that I know she was conflicted about because just with where our program is headed," Payne said. "Having turned that corner and really putting ourselves in a position to get to have a championship program, I think it was tough for her because she had been a part of when it wasn't so great."