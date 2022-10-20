Bracing for colder weather: Flagstaff Shelter Services prepared for plunging temps

Temperatures are on their way to dropping below freezing in Flagstaff, as an autumn chill descends on northern Arizona this week.

For many, the changing weather is a prompt to rummage through closets for hats and gloves, a reason to start fiddling with thermostats.

“If we’re thinking about turning our heat on in our houses, we should be thinking about the people who don’t have houses at all,” said Ross Schaefer, the executive director of Flagstaff Shelter Services (FSS).

She’s preparing for a shift in the needs of Flagstaff’s unhoused community, and a season during which the services FSS provides become, perhaps, more critical than ever.

For people without shelter in Flagstaff, winter garments and blankets aren’t just a matter of comfort -- they’re a matter of survival, and Flagstaff Shelter Services needs a lot of them.

“Jackets, blankets, socks and hats become lifesaving tools,” Schaefer said. “We want to be giving out as many of those things as possible.”

A lot of people who are homeless frequently drift from space to space, and their possessions don’t always move with them, according to Schaefer. If the same person needs winter socks two or three weeks in a row, shelter services want to have enough on-hand to meet that need.

In working to prevent exposure deaths in Flagstaff there is one thing Schaefer wants to be clear FSS has enough of: space.

“Room is not a problem. We just want to get back to winters where we don’t lose anyone,” she said. The main shelter on Huntington Drive, Schaefer acknowledged, might not always be the most comfortable space.

In the winter in particular, people who are aggressive or intimidating won’t necessarily be turned away — because safety is at risk.

“We all are prepared to not turn anyone away, any night of the year, but especially as the weather gets colder and the weather adds to exposure danger,” Schaefer said.

When someone is displaying aggressive behavior, Schaefer said, “We can have a nuanced conversation about getting through the night safely.”

Allowing for nuanced conversations is part of creating an inclusive environment. That’s something the shelter director says her staff are trained on, and working to improve every day.

“We’re going through an equity audit to make sure our services are accessible for everyone,” she said. “It’s not because we’ve found some nasty monster in the closet. It’s just that it’s 2022 and we need to have this reckoning, so we’re not ignoring any potential problems.”

The shelter’s current commitment to equity extends to the new 44-unit transitional housing space behind The Crown Railroad Café on Route 66. The building, which used to be a Travelodge, is now a shelter for families, seniors, and folks who are immunocompromised.

Schaefer calls it "The Crown."

Flagstaff Shelter Services took over the space on April 1, and in just a few days people were already sleeping in the units.

“We have a tool based in equity and developed with healthcare providers, in collaboration with NACA, so that the population at The Crown represents our shelter population as a whole,” Schaefer said.

The new location conceptualizes housing as healthcare, and its design is informed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- the idea being that a person or family needs shelter first, then to focus on other aspects of their mental and physical health.

People at The Crown are connected to services immediately in order to try to secure permanent housing and are able to access care through the Guidance Center, North Country Health Care, and Southwest Behavioral and Health Services.

In order to be placed in the transitional housing units on Route 66, a person has to meet specific criteria -- there’s no dropping in and getting a room.

However, that’s exactly how it works at the shelter on Huntington Drive.

“We have a COVID response, so if you’re positive for COVID that will not keep you from getting a safe place to sleep,” she said.

People who test positive for COVID are eligible to be housed in a quarantine unit at the transitional housing shelter.

Schaefer also wants the community to know, if COVID isn’t a barrier to finding a warm place to sleep, transportation shouldn’t be either.

During the weekdays, Terros’ CARE Unit helps to bring people to the 24-hour shelter. At night, they’ve partnered with Care First to offer rides for people who might be sleeping on the street.

“We’re not a cab company,” Schaefer said.

There is a triage process. Concerned citizens can call the police nonemergency line and an officer can get in touch with the shelter to arrange a ride. It’s a system that is designed to get people out of the cold — and one that sometimes relies on good Samaritans.

People in Flagstaff, Schaefer notes, often prefer to sleep outside. That’s why in the summer, the shelter sets up cots in the courtyard, offering an opportunity to slumber under the stars. Unfortunately, as leaves and temperatures turn, helping to keep people out of dangerous sleeping situations is one place where the community can help.

“We want to avoid exposure deaths at all costs,” she said. “If you see someone asleep behind a Taco Bell at 1 a.m., call. Hearing from first responders, if you see someone you’re concerned about, it's always OK to say something. Even if you don’t feel comfortable going up to them yourself.”

FSS is open around the clock. In serving more than 200 people every day and night, the staff needs to mop the floors and launder linens. On warm days, people in shelter may be asked not to "hang out" in the space. They are still welcome to shower or connect with services. On cold days — days when the snow flies -- no one will be asked to leave and staff will work around people as best they can to clean.

Cleaning hours are observed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., times selected to best line up with the warmer hours of the day.