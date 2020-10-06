Boys & Girls Club offers remote learning spaces for students

The cost per week is $100 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and $35 for students in sixth grade or higher, but tuition assistance is available. The sites are open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

At each of these locations, students not only have access to the internet and two free meals, but the organization has also doubled its staff to supervise and mentor these students as they complete their classes.

“The unfortunate reality is that a lot of our parents aren’t involved with their [students’] schooling work, so we kind of take on that role of checking in with their teachers, seeing where their progress is, are they doing their homework or struggling with their classes and we try to address it and then help them with the solution,” said CEO Mark Cox. “But parents aren’t teachers either and sometimes they don’t have the patience to do it, and our staff are here because they like working with kids, they have the patience for it and that’s why we hired them. They’ve got the skills to work with kids.”

Students have their temperatures checked in the mornings at each of the remote learning sites and immediately wash their hands upon entry. At the church site, in addition to wearing their masks, dividers are placed between students as they work at tables to complete their work.

