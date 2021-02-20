Boynton Pass Road closed for repairs through end of February

A portion of Boynton Pass Road (Forest Road 152C) will close for repairs from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, according to a media release.

The closure will run along the graveled portion of the road from milepost 4.3 -- at the end of the pavement -- to milepost 6.4 at the intersection of FR 152C and FR 525.

Maintenance crews will be working to replace damaged pipes and culverts, and to conduct surfacing projects. This work will allow for proper roadway drainage and will prevent future erosion from occurring during winter and monsoonal rains.

The closure is needed to maintain the safety of the general public as well as maintenance crew members, who will be operating heavy machinery with limited visibility.

Local traffic will be allowed to bypass the closure but might be asked to take detours to avoid the construction area. All vehicles in the area are asked to follow road construction signs during the closure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0