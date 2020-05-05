Bomb threat evacuates two dormitories on NAU's campus Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bomb threat caused about 120 students to evacuate two dormitories on NAU's campus early Monday morning.

At 2:52 a.m., the Flagstaff Police Department dispatch received a call from a person who said they needed a favor and asked for money before telling dispatch they had planted a device near Campus Heights on the university's campus. Residents were asked to evacuate Campus Heights and the nearby McKay Village through NAU Alert, the univeristy's emergency notification system.

After an over 3 hour investigation, NAU allowed students to return to their dormitories.

Many students have already left the campusafter in-person classes were canceled because of the fear of spreading the coronavirus. The 120 students left in the dormitories were asked to stay in the lobbies of Reilly, Honors, Wilson and Allen Halls for the duration of the investigation. The students were separated between the many halls to maintain social distancing.

NAU Police Department responded to the call initially to check the area and found a "suspicious looking object" in a drain pipe around the two dormitories, according to a press release.

After sending out the NAU Alert, Flagstaff police's bomb squad was called in to assist.