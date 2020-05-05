Bomb threat evacuates two dormitories on NAU's campus Tuesday

A bomb threat caused about 120 students to evacuate two dormitories on NAU's campus early Monday morning.
At 2:52 a.m., the Flagstaff Police Department dispatch received a call from a person who said they needed a favor and asked for money before telling dispatch they had planted a device near Campus Heights on the university's campus. Residents were asked to evacuate Campus Heights and the nearby McKay Village through NAU Alert, the univeristy's emergency notification system.
After an over 3 hour investigation, NAU allowed students to return to their dormitories.
Many students have already left the campusafter in-person classes were canceled because of the fear of spreading the coronavirus. The 120 students left in the dormitories were asked to stay in the lobbies of Reilly, Honors, Wilson and Allen Halls for the duration of the investigation. The students were separated between the many halls to maintain social distancing.
NAU Police Department responded to the call initially to check the area and found a "suspicious looking object" in a drain pipe around the two dormitories, according to a press release.
After sending out the NAU Alert, Flagstaff police's bomb squad was called in to assist.
Flagstaff police set up a perimeter, and an explosives robot was used to investigate and remove the object.
At around 6 a.m., the device was removed and determined not to be an explosive. NAUPD sent out the all-clear, and students were allowed to return to their dormitories.
NAUPD is now investigating the origin of the phone call.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.