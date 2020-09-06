Bob Knoles, Flagstaff native son and family scion, remembered

Certainly, Bob Knoles, who died recently at age 90, could have been neatly classified only as a son of privilege, part of a dynastic Flagstaff lineage of Greenlaws and Knoleses, pioneer families that helped make this city what it is today.
But to those who knew him best, George Robert Knoles was just “Bob.” No other honorific needed. A regular guy, though extraordinary in his subtle ways, who did not stand on ceremony and always cared more about what you thought than in speaking about himself.
He was a former city councilmember and vice mayor in the late '60s and early '70s, yet stepped away from politics well before anyone thought to ask him to step aside. He was a successful businessman, first running the family bakery then as a real estate developer, yet was so unassuming that he’d drive around town in a dented, dusty Jeep Eagle. He’d be the guy you’d always see at civic functions, glad-handing but not preening, welcoming all.
Born and reared in Flagstaff, son of longtime State Senator Thomas (“Tommy”) Knoles and of Eleanore Greenlaw Knoles, a daughter of the pioneering lumber barons, the Greenlaw family, Knoles was a fixture in Flagstaff for seven decades before moving on in retirement in the early 2000s. His death on Aug. 25 at his seaside home in Holden Beach, N.C., came after a long illness, his wife of 33 years, Christina, said.
Longtime residents may recall Knoles as the lithe and powerful Flagstaff High athlete who lettered in five sports, who went on to be a member of the University of Arizona golf team and the winner of the Arizona state downhill skiing championship.
Or they may remember him as a the irrepressible “ski bum” who took a year off to bum around the West (Sun Valley, Aspen) working odd jobs to support his hobby and who eventually returned to Flagstaff and would side-step it up Agassiz Peak with his buddies back when there wasn't even a tow rope to ascend.
Or he will be remembered as the hometown hero who came back from an Air Force stint in the Korean War and bought the family business, Knoles Bakery, on Aspen Avenue, which he ran until the early 1970s. There, he presided over a hub of activity, the bakery being the meeting place for Flagstaff movers-and-shakers, politicos and business leaders — Bob among them. He parlayed his name and community standing into a seat on the city council and vice mayor, from 1968-72.
Or as the savvy real estate broker and developer who may have started late in the game, his early 40s, but came to be a major player in the city’s commercial scene far beyond the Greenlaw family’s longtime holdings in East Flagstaff. Some, too, will recall how this titan of business worked out of a nondescript storefront office on Fourth Street, in front of Knoles Village Square and, said Christina, “it was just stacked with papers and was a mess.”
Or as a sort of elder statesman who, as president of the local Board of Realtors and president of the Rotary Club, mentored scores of aspiring business people. Or as an avid advocate of Northern Arizona University, making sure the Greenlaw Family Scholarship for NAU’s School of Forestry maintained a healthy endowment and being a longtime member of the Town Jacks, a group that supported the university’s athletic programs.
Yes, Bob Knoles was many things — father of seven, grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 10 — but one thing is certain: He is remembered.
Part of that has to do with the legacy of the Knoleses and Greenlaws. Bob’s father Thomas Knoles, Jr., was a longtime State Senator who ran roughshod over the legislature’s appropriations committee, who served with Sandra Day O’Connor and was befriended and mentored by Barry Goldwater. The elder Knoles was an education advocate; a Flagstaff elementary school bears the family name, as does a major street on NAU’s campus. His mother, Eleanore Greenlaw Knoles, was one of five siblings from one of Flagstaff’s “first families,” bringing a five-acre parcel to the marriage, part of the vast swath of land owned by the Greenlaws in East Flagstaff.
Bob was the third of four sons. Unlike his father and older brother, Thomas M. Knoles, III, a brigadier general in the Air Force, he was more easygoing and willing to try different things, according to Christina Knoles, his second wife. In that respect, Bob was more like his younger brother Marshall, founder of the Pine Country Rodeo and longtime chair of the board of the Museum of Northern Arizona.
“His father — they called him ‘El Patron,’ an affectionate term — and the General, too, had that strong, assertive, no-nonsense personality,” Christina said. “Bob was much more approachable, kind-hearted. But, oh, he was not to be mistaken for anyone who was weak. He had a speak-softly-but-carry-a-big-stick mentality. You knew when he was adamant on something. He had no problem letting you know. It’s just his personality was much softer.”
Though hard-driving, like every Knoles, Bob knew how to have a good time, often combining business with pleasure — and, occasionally, choosing pleasure over business.
Take, for example, his decision while at the University of Arizona to take a semester off in 1950 to be a “ski bum.” His father, the Senator, was skeptical. His brother, the General, would never have considered such a path. But Bob was his own man, wanted to be seen as more than a scion of an influential family.
“Bob had three jobs in college, things like hashing and cleaning up the dishes at a college sorority house and handing out fliers at football games,” Christina recalled. “Then he and a friend went to Sun Valley and later Aspen, where he worked busing dishes and got to meet (stars) like Gary Cooper. The FIS (Federation of International Ski) team was staying there and they let Bob follow them around. Eventually, he earned an alternate spot on that team.”
That was so like Bob, Christina said, always open to new experiences. But Flagstaff always had a pull on him. After returning to college and completing his degree, he took over the family bakery, where he worked hard, waking every morning at 3:30 to do all the baking, but also schmoozed with all the VIPs in town who came for breakfast of lunch.
“It was an iconic place; all the town’s business was done there,” Christina said. “Everybody went there. Mike (J. Michael) Flournoy, the former (Coconino County) judge, was a young lawyer at the time, and Bob told me that (Flournoy) was an insomniac. Bob thought he was the only one who ever got up at 3:30 every morning to go and make baked goods. But about 4:30, Mike was coming in the back door, waiting with his plate for a hot roll just out of the pan and serving himself coffee in the front before Bob opened.
“Every businessman made sure they had lunch at Knoles Bakery back then. And Bob did it all. He did all the baking, everything. He tried to hire helpers but it was pretty unsuccessful.”
Nearing 40 and installed on the city council, Bob made a career change — one which Christina called “risky.” With a house full of kids, he decided to sell the bakery and turn to real estate, first as a broker and then as an investor and developer.
“He started with only six months of his income from the bakery and, within six months, he’d made what he made the whole year before at Knoles Bakery," she said. "I mean, he was just good at it. He had a good eye for recognizing development property and finding people to buy.”
Along with brothers Thomas and Marshall, Bob developed Knoles Village Square in East Flagstaff, as well as many other properties along the Greenlaw neighborhood and beyond the railroad tracks and Route 66. All the while, Bob would make time for family and for his passions, golf and skiing. For a while, though, politics took up a lot of his spare time.
“Politics wasn’t his life,” Christina said. “He’d do his — I don’t want to say 'duty' — but he’d put in his time for community service. He did his civic part but was not a career politician. That was not his personality. He wanted to further his parents’ legacy, making sure the Museum of Northern Arizona would continue and that the NAU scholarship survived.
“But Bob loved people. He took an instant interest. If you met Bob, he’d be asking you about your family, your hopes and dreams. We never went anywhere without talking to people. He’d make sure to sit near younger people in their early 20s and mentor them to try to get into real estate, create nest eggs for themselves, start thinking about what to do with their lives.”
In 1985, with nearly all of his children grown and suddenly single, Bob met Christina, who was then a single mother of three working in real estate. Actually, the way Christina tells it, Bob staged a campaign to win over Christina’s affections.
“When he first called me, I thought it was a job interview,” she said. “I wasn’t originally from Flagstaff and had no idea of the names Knoles and Greenlaw. When he asked me out, I wasn’t sure and told him I couldn’t find a babysitter. He called me every hour. I kept telling him I haven’t found a sitter yet. Every single hour, he called.
“He told me later he’d watched me for about six weeks, eavesdropped on some of my conversations to see if we had any compatibility. Then he found out I was a skier and my parents were in the restaurant business. We were a magnet at the first date. His eyes just smiled. I’ll never forget it. His eyes lit up every time he talked.”
Christina said Bob was supportive of her when he sought to return to college and then law school. By the early 2000s, Christina had a thriving practice at a corporate firm and the couple commuted back and forth from Phoenix. Eventually, they decided to step back and enjoy a semi-retirement, moving to Keystone, Colo., for the skiing. They also maintained a second home in North Carolina.
Bob skied — “fast and strong,” Christina said — until he was 87 and illness took hold. In his later years, Christina said, Bob often fondly recalled his life in Flagstaff.
“He talked about it all the time,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.