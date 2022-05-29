Boaters, bugs, and the uncertain future of the Colorado River

It’s becoming increasingly harder to say what tomorrow brings for the Colorado River.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, via the Glen Canyon Adaptive Management Program, made the unprecedented emergency decision on May 3 to hold back hundreds of billions of gallons of water in Lake Powell to slow the reservoir’s rapid shrinking amid prolonged drought and climate change. The water held back — enough to provide for about 1.5 million homes annually — is being retained to preserve hydropower production at Glen Canyon Dam, which produces electricity for about 5 million customers across seven states.

The decision represents a complicated juggling of priorities that has been rationalized through bizarre water “crediting” to downstream reservoirs.

Tanya Trujillo, the bureau's assistant secretary of water and science, told the Associated Press that in order to avoid triggering water allocation cuts based on reservoir elevations in Lake Mead, “We are going to account for the water as if it had been released.”

In other words, water managers are effectively pretending that there is more water in Lake Mead than there actually is, specifically to avoid immediate impacts on water allocation. While these maneuvers and emergency hold backs may allow business-as-usual to go on for a period of time, those close to the Colorado River say that change, one way or another, is going to come. In some places change is already happening.

“The beaches are not in good shape,” said Ben Reeder, third-generation boatman and river guide with the Grand Canyon River Guides Association.

Beaches on the Colorado River are a key resource in the river guiding industry, Reeder said, as they provide a place for river trips to camp. Historically, beaches below Glen Canyon Dam have been maintained through high-flow experiments (HFEs) -- where large releases of water from the dam carry sediment downstream so it can be deposited high on the banks and rebuild the beaches. But currently, Colorado River beaches are eroding more quickly than they can be rebuilt.

“They’re in their worse condition since we started doing these experiments 26 years ago,” Reeder said.

Low water levels in Lake Powell are discouraging HFEs, said Matt Kaplinski, senior research scientist and geomorphologist at Northern Arizona University. Kaplinski has been studying the dynamics of sediment deposition — the kind that builds beaches on the Colorado River — for more than 30 years. He said that as Lake Powell continues to shrink, the “optics” of releasing large amounts of water for HFEs is unappealing to water managers.

Normally, an HFE would be triggered when large amounts of sediment flow into the Colorado River from the Pariah tributary.

“[U.S. Bureau of Reclamation] chucked that out the window last year because of the low reservoir levels,” Kaplinski said. Even though HFEs represent “a drop in the bucket” of annual flow from the dam, Kaplinski said “they didn’t think it would look good if they released water for a high flow from Glen Canyon Dam.”

Beach erosion is not the only concern for river runners. Water levels in the river are “totally doable” for now, but if hold-backs become more extreme or go on for a long time, it could create complications for river navigation.

A low river means “more opportunities to hit rocks,” Reeder said. “For the rowing trips and for the motor trips, it’s going to be slower.

According to Reeder, among the “thousands” of guides who are making a living running commercial trips on the Colorado River, there is looming concern about the long-term future of the industry.

“It's more and more of a reality that there may come a time when running commercial trips [in the Colorado River] are no longer feasible,” he said. “That's a real possibility. I can see it possibly even happening in the next five years.”

The current uncertainty makes for a tense situation, said river guide Josh Nelson.

“For a lot of us, that’s our livelihood,” he said. “We're just kind of at the mercy of all these government entities, and people in charge of the water and the power trying to save a giant reservoir that should have never been built in the first place.”

River ecology could also be impacted by long-term low levels in Lake Powell and decreased downstream flow, said Scott Vanderkooi, supervisory biologist and chief of the US Geological Survey (USGS) Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center.

Though he said he doesn’t expect “big changes,” he noted that the stage is set for the Colorado River ecology to be impacted by rising water temperatures.

Lower levels in Lake Powell means that the water being let through the dam is nearer the lake surface and more thoroughly warmed by the sun.

“It's reservoir elevation, it's a slightly reduced volume, and we're experiencing warmer temperatures,” Vanderkooi said. “All that relates to a warmer river.”

For aquatic organisms, water temperature is a “primary driver” of basic life functions, such as an organism’s metabolism, Vanderkooi said. He said that the USGS will continue to monitor the impact of rising water temperature.

“Having that warmer water can affect all of those organisms,” he said. “That’s something we're going to be watching for and monitoring to see what impact that might have.”

We’re already seeing impacts, and some of them are good, said USGS ecologist Anya Metcalfe, who has been researching the Grand Canyon river bottom for 10 years.

She recently returned from a research trip in May.

“Water temperatures are already rapidly increasing throughout the whole river and especially in the western canyon,” Metcalfe said.

She was excited to report “huge, huge” populations of caddisflies that she suspects were related to warmer river temperatures and lower flows -- which create good breeding conditions for the aquatic insects.

Caddisflies serve as prey for a variety of species and are an integral part of the Grand Canyon food web.

“I've never seen [caddisfly] densities like that before,” Metcalfe said of her recent trip. She also said that her research trip encountered large populations of the endangered native fish known as humpback chub.

“It's hard balancing emotions as an ecologist in this changing river,” Metcalfe said. “Water and energy are really important to our populations as humans out West. But I was also floored to see thriving populations of large bodied insects and native fish.”

The mixed bag of impacts being witnessed on the river is characteristic of the “conflicting goals” within the Glen Canyon Adaptive Management Program, said Kaplinski. He described how when Lake Powell is at more stable levels, the program would variably adjust flows to benefit multiple interests — high flows for beach building, low flows for bug breeding, etc. — but at the end of the day, hydropower is the primary goal.

“Most of the funding for this program comes from hydropower revenue,” Kaplinksi said.

But as the climate continues to warm, drought persists with no end in sight and Lake Powell continues to drop, he recognized that current measures of holding back water for hydropower production may not have viability for the long term.

“It's kind of a mind-boggling task to figure out something that's going to be sustainable,” Kaplinksi said. “What could happen in the future? There’s a lot of people above my paygrade scrambling right now to try and figure that out.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

