Board of supervisors moves RV Park in Parks forward, despite citizen appeal

With the project moving forward, those older facilities will be demolished so that new ones may be built in their place, said Jay Christelman, county community development director.

Two new racquetball courts will also be constructed.

The property borders both federal forest land as well as the old Rack in Ball restaurant that has been closed for several years, and also a Texaco gas station.

But the project has proven controversial with many Parks residents, with many attending the meeting and speaking in opposition to the project.

One such resident was Savannah Sydney who was also involved in the appeal of the original approval of the project.

Sydney told the board of supervisors that she and many of her neighbors believe the project would make worse the already bad traffic and congestion in the area, especially at the intersection of North Parks Road and Route 66, and near the gas station.

“People have been concerned about that because it's already an issue without [the RV park]. During hunting season and in the winter with snowplay its absolutely insane, and this will only increase with hundreds of campers, many using ATVs to travel around that small area,” Sydney said.