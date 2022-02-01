Board of Supervisors approves new precincts after redistricting splits county

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors begrudgingly approved 75 precincts Tuesday to align with the new congressional and legislative districts recently adopted by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission.

The updated legislative lines essentially bisect Coconino County, creating two separate districts by placing most of the county within the Native American-centered District 6, which also includes Flagstaff. The other half of the county falls into District 7, along with Payson and the White Mountains.

The outcome is exactly what county officials told the IRC they didn’t want, though. They had no choice but to approve new precinct lines as the existing ones did not align with the new districts.

Precinct size is based on the number of registered voters, as opposed to the actual population. It does not include voters who use absentee ballots.

Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen assured the board that the precincts were crafted with the location of in-person polling places in mind. It should not impact anyone’s polling locations, she added.

Some precincts were split and nine new ones were added, bringing the total to 75. Flagstaff’s Precinct 6, which previously encompassed Railroad Springs and Presidio, broke into two. Railroad Springs will remain in District 6 and Presidio is now in 29. The portion of the Plaza Viejo neighborhood previously in Precinct 23 was carved out for Precinct 28. Aspen Place is now its own precinct.

Williams’ Northside Precinct was divided into two separate precincts -- Howards Mesa and Williams Northside -- as a result of the new lines. Parks and Bellemont saw similar changes.

Winona was divided into three precincts, with the first including the area north of Interstate 40 and the others encompassing the Walnut Canyon and Meteor precincts.

“It’s unfortunate that, as usual, the IRC has not listened,” Supervisor Patrice Horstman said. "I appreciate the update on this and I’m glad at least the polling places will remain the same. …It’s unfortunate that some of these changes and splits are being made.”

With that approval, the board can officially start planning for the administration of the upcoming election and share the information with any candidates running.

Supervisors expressed concerns in the fall that these new boundaries would make it more challenging for tribal voices to be heard in the state legislature, as well as splitting several other communities.

Multiple supervisors said during the Tuesday meeting that they felt the public testimony and the county’s work were ignored by the IRC. They previously suggested dropping Flagstaff from the district to increase the number of Native American voters to more than half of the population in hopes of allowing for better representation at a state level.

"We’re supposed to have an independent IRC board ... but apparently they were just not ready to listen to the communities -- to consider our proposals even though we had a large community outpouring of support,” Vice Chair Lena Fowler said.

“This is where voter suppression comes in again and a lot of work to be done to ensure all citizens can be done to participate in a voting process in a democratic system,” she added.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

