Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona waives cost sharing for COVID-19

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) will waive cost sharing for insured members who receive care for COVID-19 related treatment from in-network providers through May 2020. The option is also available to employer BCBSAZ customers.

“Eliminating cost sharing related to COVID-19 treatment will greatly assist our members, so they don’t need worry about the healthcare expenses for treatment related to the virus and can focus on their well-being and recovery,” said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ, in a media release.

To further assist members during the pandemic, BCBSAZ has also waived both prior authorizations for medically necessary covered services for members diagnosed with COVID-19 and initial authorizations on hospital transfers to skilled-nursing facilities. It has also covered medically necessary diagnostic tests for COVID-19, eliminated cost share for telehealth and hotline services and removed early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications.