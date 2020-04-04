Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona waives cost sharing for COVID-19

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) will waive cost sharing for insured members who receive care for COVID-19 related treatment from in-network providers through May 2020. The option is also available to employer BCBSAZ customers.
“Eliminating cost sharing related to COVID-19 treatment will greatly assist our members, so they don’t need worry about the healthcare expenses for treatment related to the virus and can focus on their well-being and recovery,” said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ, in a media release.
To further assist members during the pandemic, BCBSAZ has also waived both prior authorizations for medically necessary covered services for members diagnosed with COVID-19 and initial authorizations on hospital transfers to skilled-nursing facilities. It has also covered medically necessary diagnostic tests for COVID-19, eliminated cost share for telehealth and hotline services and removed early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications.
BCBSAZ is also working with state organizations to fund “Go Kits” that include thermometers and masks, provide financial assistance for a drive-thru test collection site in northern Arizona and contributing to Governor Doug Ducey’s Arizona Together Coronavirus Relief Fund and other community resources that are providing essential services, such as access to food.
For more information, visit azblue.com/coronavirus.
