Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona donates to Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe for COVID-19 relief

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) recently donated $10,000 to the Navajo Nation and $15,000 to the Hopi Tribe to help the two groups purchase needed medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19.

“We stand alongside our strong tribal communities and their leaders in the fight against COVID-19,” President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Pam Kehaly said.

BCBSAZ has also donated 4,000 masks to be distributed to shoppers at Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné Market locations on the Navajo reservation, as well as masks to be used as needed by employees and critical members of the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona (ITCA).

“With the help of our partners, the Navajo Nation has been able to consistently expand the scope of testing and donation distribution for our most remote members of our communities,” said 24th Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon. “We continue to work tirelessly to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, which is still very much a part of our reality.”

“With genuine partnerships made possible through shared values for our Hopi-Tewa community, we can continue to be stewards to the Hopi villages and our people during this national emergency,” said Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma.