Blue Cross Blue Shield accepting nominations for Front Line Hero award

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is asking Arizonans to nominate a local hero who has gone above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization will recognize 30 Arizonans with a $1,000 prize in thanks for their efforts to serve others in a time of uncertainty and disruption.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 29. Winners will be notified in early December and announced in early January. Individuals can nominate themselves or others in the categories of healthcare workers (hospital and non-hospital), first responders, educators, essential service workers and volunteers.

One person in each of the six categories will also have an opportunity to select a local nonprofit to receive a $10,000 donation from BCBSAZ.

“We’re inspired by the resiliency and selfless acts of kindness we’ve seen from Arizonans to support one another in these challenging and unprecedented times,” said Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ, in a news release “We want to recognize, thank and honor these unsung heroes, and pay it forward by assisting nonprofits in Arizona with their ongoing efforts to support those most in need.”

For more information on the program and to nominate a Front Line Hero, visit www.azblue.com/heroes.