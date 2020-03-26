Blood donors needed during coronavirus pandemic

Healthy blood donors are urgently needed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, which manages all blood donations in northern Arizona and Maricopa County.
The organization has set up numerous public blood drives throughout northern Arizona to help address the ongoing need for blood donations.
“As our country faces the coronavirus pandemic, we also face a national blood shortage as blood drives are canceled daily,” Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, said in a statement. “It’s critical for healthy eligible a.m.ericans to give blood. Both the U.S. Surgeon General and FEMA have declared blood donation as an essential function that cannot be disrupted. Not having enough blood to meet basic patient needs will cause yet another public health crisis.”
He urged healthy members of the public to schedule a blood donation appointment and to remember to continue giving blood throughout the year.
The following is a list of upcoming blood drives by city. The blood drive schedule is in a fluid state due to the impact of COVID-19. Locations may be cancelled and added daily. For the most up-to-date list and to make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org.
Flagstaff
- Fri, March 27, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., San Francisco de Asis Catholic School, 1600 E Rt 66, Gym
- Fri, April 3, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Findlay Volkswagen Spring Into Action Blood Drive, 5160 N Test Dr, Showroom
- Sat, April 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Findlay Volkswagen Spring Into Action Blood Drive, 5160 N Test Dr, Showroom
- Fri, April 10, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Flagstaff Buick GMC Saving Arizona Blood Drive, 361 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Showroom
- Mon, April 13, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., City of Flagstaff, 211 W Aspen, Council Chambers/Conf Rm
- Tue, April 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Northland Prep Academy, 3300 E Sparrow, Gym
- Wed, April 15, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Coconino High School & Community, 2801 N Izabel, Café
- Fri, April 17, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., NAU DECA, McCreary Bus Pullout by S San Francisco/Beaver St Transit Way, Bloodmobile
- Thu, April 30, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Flagstaff Medical Ctr @ Bashas' Ctr, 1000 N Humphreys, Ste 241/242
Kykotsmovi Village
- Thu, March 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hopi Nation Blood Drive @ Kykotsmovi Mennonite Church, 110 Main St, Kykotsmovi Mennonite Church
Seligman
- Sat, April 4, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Seligman Fire District, 22590 Old Route 66, Fire Dept Bay
Williams
- Mon, April 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Williams High School & Community, 440 S 7th St, Gym
