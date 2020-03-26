Blood donors needed during coronavirus pandemic

Healthy blood donors are urgently needed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), the nation’s second largest community blood service provider, which manages all blood donations in northern Arizona and Maricopa County.

The organization has set up numerous public blood drives throughout northern Arizona to help address the ongoing need for blood donations.

“As our country faces the coronavirus pandemic, we also face a national blood shortage as blood drives are canceled daily,” Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, said in a statement. “It’s critical for healthy eligible a.m.ericans to give blood. Both the U.S. Surgeon General and FEMA have declared blood donation as an essential function that cannot be disrupted. Not having enough blood to meet basic patient needs will cause yet another public health crisis.”

He urged healthy members of the public to schedule a blood donation appointment and to remember to continue giving blood throughout the year.

The following is a list of upcoming blood drives by city. The blood drive schedule is in a fluid state due to the impact of COVID-19. Locations may be cancelled and added daily. For the most up-to-date list and to make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org.