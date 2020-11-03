Blood donors needed before Thanksgiving

Vitalant, an independent nonprofit blood services provider, is calling for blood donations prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, noting that every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood from healthy, volunteer donors.
“Blood and platelet donations often drop during the holiday months as fewer donors are available because of seasonal activities and illnesses, but this year the outlook is particularly worrisome,” Vitalant noted in a press release. “With many schools transitioned to virtual learning and businesses in work-from-home situations, about 1,600 Vitalant blood drives have already been canceled for November and December, including 376 in Arizona. Additional donors—including those who have never given before—are needed to turn out at donation centers and available community blood drives.”
To learn more and schedule an appointment to give, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). All blood and platelet donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies to find potential convalescent plasma donors. The following blood drives are scheduled this month in Flagstaff:
- Wed, Nov. 11, 12-5 p.m., Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Hwy 89
- Sun, Nov. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fratelli Pizza, 2120 N 4th St
- Fri, Nov. 20, 12-5 p.m., San Francisco de Asis Catholic School, 1600 E Rt 66
- Mon, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Flagstaff Medical Ctr @ Fort Valley Shopping Ctr, 1000 N Humphreys St
- Fri, Nov. 27, 1-5 p.m., Findlay Volkswagen SOS Blood Drive, 5160 N Test Dr
- Sat, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Findlay Volkswagen SOS Blood Drive, 5160 N Test Dr
